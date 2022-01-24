ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

'Perfect storm' causing grocery shortages

By Maria Anderson ABC FOX Reporter
montanarightnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTANA - Empty shelves at grocery stores are creating challenges for shoppers. On top of the omicron variant, worker shortages and severe weather across the country are creating a 'perfect storm,' Doug Baker, vice president of industry relations at FMI - the Food Industry Association, explained. In the United...

www.montanarightnow.com

CBS Boston

Business Ramping Up At Massachusetts Grocery Stores Ahead Of Weekend Storm

WALTHAM (CBS) – As Massachusetts braces for a potential weekend blizzard, some shoppers hoped to avoid the long lines at the grocery store by stocking up their pantries ahead of time. “We’re overdue, but we’re always ready,” said one man at the Market Basket in Waltham. Ready, whether it’ll be a couple inches or feet of snow come Saturday. Many shoppers didn’t want to wait until the very last minute. “I’ll never get out of here if I come any later,” said Bill Biter. The bread aisle was crowded with people and their shopping carts were filled with bottled waters and other snowstorm necessities. “Definitely the basics – milk and eggs and water,” said Agnes Budnik. Perishable items like poultry were harder to find at some supermarkets. “You cannot manufacture enough food right now to meet the demand at supermarkets,” said one shopper. Consumers are feeling the impacts when demand exceeds supply. “I’ve seen that at the Stop ‘n Shop with the dairy products,” said Patricia Gallagher. “The eggs, $8-9 for eggs. All the cheeses have gone way up.” But it’s the price one has to pay when winter hits. “I am prepared,” Gallagher told WBZ-TV. “I just ride it out, take it as it comes.”
WALTHAM, MA
WITN

Shoppers buy essential groceries for winter storm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The parking lot outside of the Piggly Wiggly on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville was full of shoppers on Thursday going in and out of the store, picking up last-minute things before the winter storm. “It’s very, very busy, all over town,” Corliss McLean, 76, said....
The Poultry Site

US grocery shortages intensify as supplies wane

Growers of perishable produce across the West Coast are paying nearly triple pre-pandemic trucking rates to ship things like lettuce and berries before they spoil, reported Reuters. Shay Myers, CEO of Owyhee Produce, which grows onions, watermelons and asparagus along the border of Idaho and Oregon, said he has been...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
theedgemarkets.com

US grocery shortages deepen as pandemic dries supplies

(Jan 15): High demand for groceries combined with soaring freight costs and Omicron-related labour shortages are creating a new round of backlogs at processed food and fresh produce companies, leading to empty supermarket shelves at major retailers across the United States. Growers of perishable produce across the West Coast are...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS News

Grocery stores facing shortages due to severe weather, rising COVID cases

New federal inflation data shows consumer prices soared over the last year, affecting everything from gas to food. Inflation rose 7% since December 2020 — the fastest in nearly 40 years. Many shoppers are also noticing empty shelves at their grocery stores, due to severe weather and rising COVID-19 cases. Scott MacFarlane reports from Bethesda, Maryland.
BETHESDA, MD
KLAW 101

Grocery Shortages in S.W. Oklahoma Aren’t as Bad as Other Places

It's been a rough couple of years with everything we've had to endure. The COVD-19 pandemic continues to create not only health risks but all kinds of other problems as well. One of the biggest has been shortages caused by panic buying and the disruption of supply lines. Retailers of all types and grocery stores struggle to keep shelves stocked as everything has slowed down including manufacturing, importing, and shipping.
LAWTON, OK
cbslocal.com

Omicron, Worker Shortages Causing Shipping Delays, Shortages

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’ve been anxiously checking the tracking info on some of your packages, you’re not alone. USPS is dealing with shipping delays in part because of the recent COVID-19 surge. It’s an issue people are seeing at the mailbox and on grocery store shelves.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WWAY NewsChannel 3

National grocery shortage trickles into the Cape Fear

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Prices are up and supply is low as the nation sees widespread shortages in several items in grocery stores. Nationally, the Consumer Brand Association says that, on average, grocery stores across the country have five to 10 percent of items out of stock at any given time.
LELAND, NC
voiceofmuscatine.com

“Perfect storm” to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices

“Perfect storm” to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices. An American Farm Bureau official suggests a “perfect storm” is to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices. Sam Kieffer, vice president of public affairs for AFBF, tells Brownfield trade is one of the issues. “The fact that China has decided...
AGRICULTURE
10TV

The Perfect Storm: A look back at the 'Great Blizzard of 1978'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week marks 44 years since the "Great Blizzard of 1978." The massive winter storm hit the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes Jan. 25-27. The blizzard dumped vast amounts of snow with near-hurricane-strength wind gusts, heaping snow into enormous drifts up to 15 feet tall. In the end, 70 people died during the storm -- 51 of them in Ohio alone.
COLUMBUS, OH
SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Footwear News

Supply Chain Challenges Could Cost the North American Apparel and Footwear Industry $17 Billion This Year

Ongoing supply chain challenges are expected to continue to impede the ability to meet consumer demand this year, and the North American apparel and footwear industry is slated to miss out on billions. In a new analysis from global consultancy Kearney, continued supply chain disruptions could cost the North American apparel and footwear industry between $9 and $17 billion in lost EBITDA in 2022. And these losses may even be larger given the fact that Kearney’s numbers were compiled before the spread of the Omicron variant hit businesses across North America the past few months. On top of these losses, costs have gone...
ECONOMY
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH

