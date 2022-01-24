Sioux City School Board to Vote on Change in District Policy

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill to require written permission from Iowa parents for any vaccinations for their children is moving forward in the Senate. Health care groups and the Iowa Department of Public Health say parental consent is required under current law but written as well as verbal consent is allowed. Iowa Public Health Association executive director Lina Tucker Reinders says taking away verbal consent could delay necessary vaccinations for kids. She says it “allows for parents to have those important conversations with their providers or child providers about any questions they have about the vaccinations that their children are about to be given.” Members of a group that opposes vaccines say they support the bill because they’ve heard stories of teenagers who were given a COVID-19 shot without parental consent. Reinders says they should provide evidence to the Board of Medicine so those cases can be investigated.

