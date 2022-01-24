ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City School Board to Vote on Change in District Policy

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Sioux City, IA) The Sioux City school board will vote tonight (Monday) on a proposal to change district policy to give the district superintendent the authority to implement a temporary mask requirement. The proposal would allow the superintendent to institute mask mandates in individual school buildings where COVID illnesses are rising. The mandates would have a set time limit. The board has previously refused to consider a district-wide mask mandate.

