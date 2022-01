The latest event has only just gone live in Apex Legends, but we're really looking towards the next season, which is Season 12. We have a good idea of when it starts and the teases will arrive very soon. With patches coming to Respawn's game regularly, we already know some of what's being planned ahead of Season 12. Here's an early look at what we know so far on the Apex Legends Season 12 patch notes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO