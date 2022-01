Valve’s upcoming mobile PC gaming platform, the Steam Deck, is on track for a February release date. The update was noted in a Steam community post, which said: “First and foremost, we’re on track to ship Steam Deck on time.” The post goes on to say that the devices should make it to the hands of customers by the end of February. It’s hard to say how many units will be shipping out when the time comes though. Due to ongoing material shortages and the trials of the global pandemic, we’re warry of production volume. It could be a while before some get their hands on a Steam Deck.

