Income Tax

I give $30K to charities each year. What happens with my tax return?

By Karin Price Mueller, nj.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

EDITOR’S NOTE: On January 24, NJ.com hosts EmpowerU Money: New Year’s Resolutions — a FREE virtual live event. Learn the latest tips on budgeting and saving to meet your goals in 2022! Spots are limited. Register here. Q. We give to about 35 to 40 organizations...

CNET

IRS child tax credit: Here's how to get the rest of your money

Tax season is now in full swing -- that means you can now submit your tax return to the IRS. Jan. 24 also marks the first chance that parents have to claim the rest of their expanded child tax credit money. Monthly payments ended in December, but there's still more money to come from the enhanced credit. When you file your 2021 tax return, you'll be able to claim any child tax credit money you haven't yet received -- at least half, or more if you opted out of advance payments or had a new baby later in 2021.
INCOME TAX
foodcontessa.com

What Day Does the Tax Season Begin in 2022, and by What Deadline Can I Submit My Paperwork?

Many employees are ready to file their tax returns now that they have received their W-2 forms from their employers. Here are the IRS’s processing schedule information. It’s nearly time for tax season, and many people are eager to get a head start on their returns by filing early. This may be a way for the IRS to avoid the massive delays they anticipate millions of people to endure as they deal with a massive backlog.
INCOME TAX
Raleigh News & Observer

Tax season is upon us. Here’s what to know before filing your 2022 return in NC this year

Starting Monday, taxpayers can start filing and paying their taxes with the Internal Revenue Service for the 2021 tax year. If you are eligible for a tax refund, filing earlier could mean your rebate will be paid quicker, but it’s possible your return may require additional review and take longer to process. Those who received Child Tax Credit payments in 2021 may want to hold off on filing, according to the IRS.
INCOME TAX
Roll Call Online

Charities lobbying to restore expanded tax deduction for giving

Nonprofits are urging lawmakers to restore more generous tax breaks for charitable giving as they consider a fresh round of pandemic aid with the omicron variant caseload still at worrying levels. After temporary expansions meant to help charities stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis expired at the end of the...
INCOME TAX
Wyoming News

Taxpayers could experience major refund delays this year from backlogged IRS

(The Center Square) – Americans around the country will begin filing their income taxes as the filing period opened this week, but many could experience major delays from the Internal Revenue Service, which still has millions of unprocessed returns from last year. The IRS warned Americans this week with an “urgent reminder” to file electronically “to help speed refunds.” The IRS cited “several critical tax law changes that took place in 2021 and ongoing challenges related to the pandemic” for the delays. Americans hoping to...
INCOME TAX
Franklin County Free Press

Tax Tip Tuesday: When can I file my taxes?

If you have been hearing all of the news about what you need to do to file your taxes, then your next question may be, “When can I file my taxes?” The IRS just announced that they will begin submission, acceptance, and processing of electronically filed tax returns for most tax filers on Monday, January 24, 2022. For those who file a paper return, that process will begin later in mid-February. If you want your tax return processed in the most accurate manner and your refund processed most expeditiously, filing your tax return electronically is the best option. Paper filed tax returns always take longer once IRS receives it in the mail because the data has to be manually entered into the IRS system before it can begin the system of processing.
INCOME TAX

