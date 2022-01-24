I give $30K to charities each year. What happens with my tax return?

If you have been hearing all of the news about what you need to do to file your taxes, then your next question may be, “When can I file my taxes?” The IRS just announced that they will begin submission, acceptance, and processing of electronically filed tax returns for most tax filers on Monday, January 24, 2022. For those who file a paper return, that process will begin later in mid-February. If you want your tax return processed in the most accurate manner and your refund processed most expeditiously, filing your tax return electronically is the best option. Paper filed tax returns always take longer once IRS receives it in the mail because the data has to be manually entered into the IRS system before it can begin the system of processing.

INCOME TAX ・ 8 DAYS AGO