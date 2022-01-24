Kathy Juhl Obituary
Kathy Juhl, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, January 23, at her home in Atlantic.
There are no services planned at this time.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Kathern’s family and her arrangements.
