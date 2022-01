Going over Niagara Falls is not only dangerous but illegal, but there was a time over 120 years ago that one woman had the courage and confidence to not only go over the falls in a barrel, but to survive. Born in Auburn, New York in 1838, Annie Edson Taylor was one of eight children who lost their father back in 1850. As an adult, she eventually earned an honors degree to become a schoolteacher and after marrying and losing both a child and her husband, she ended up moving to Bay City, Michigan.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO