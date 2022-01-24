ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Halliburton doubles quarterly profit, boosts dividend as oil rebounds

By Arunima Kumar, Liz Hampton
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOhH4_0du0ZGGU00

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co's (HAL.N) fourth-quarter adjusted profit doubled from a year earlier, it said on Monday, beating analysts' forecasts and prompting the oilfield services company to lift its dividend following a rebound in crude and natural gas prices.

U.S. oil prices rose more than 50% last year and have made a strong start to 2022, hovering around $85 a barrel, thanks to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and supply cuts by producer group OPEC.

That has encouraged producers to ramp up drilling activity, with the U.S. rig count rising 68% year-over-year to 586 at the end of the fourth quarter, according to Baker Hughes data.

Rivals Schlumberger (SLB.N) and Baker Hughes (BKR.O) topped market expectations for fourth quarter earnings last week, with Schlumberger's top executive likening current market conditions to those experienced during the last industry supercycle. read more

"This is momentum that I have not seen in a long time," Halliburton Chief Executive Jeff Miller told investors on a call.

The Houston, Texas-based firm said it would boost its dividend to 12 cents, payable on March 23, up from a 4.5 cents dividend previously.

Miller said he anticipates spending in North America to grow by more than 25% in 2022 and that pricing for hydraulic fracturing will move higher, with incrementals up 30%. He said the company has been able to pass along higher prices for trucking, sand and other inputs to customers.

Halliburton estimates the North American completions market is nearing 90% utilization, and said its fleets are currently sold out. Fully electric hydraulic fracturing locations are expected to take up a larger share of the market, Miller told investors.

Internationally, he anticipates mid-teens spending growth.

Wall Street analysts said the results were positive, with the exception of margins in its Completion and Production unit, which missed estimates. On Monday, Miller said margins in that unit would likely be sequentially flat for the current quarter, while margins in its Drilling and Evaluation unit would be flat to down 50 basis points.

The company's shares were down more than 4% in early trading to $26.42, following declines in U.S. crude futures which were off more than 3% to $82.49.

Halliburton's fourth quarter adjusted net income totalled $320 million, or 36 cents per share, topping Wall Street estimates of 34 cents a share, according to Refinitiv IBES. Adjusted net income was $160 million, or 18 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue of $4.3 billion also beat analysts' expectations of $4.1 billion.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Liz Hampton in Denver, Colorado; Editing by Aditya Soni, Susan Fenton and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Hess posts quarterly profit on surging oil and gas prices

(Reuters) – U.S. oil producer Hess Corp posted a quarterly profit on Wednesday, compared with a year-ago loss, as demand recovered from a pandemic-induced slump and prices surged on fears of a supply crunch. U.S. shale producers are set to post higher revenues and profits for the last quarter,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
MarketWatch

General Dynamics stock falls after profit tops expectations but revenue surprisingly declines

Shares of General Dynamics Corp. fell 1.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the aerospace and defense company reported fourth-quarter profit that beat expectation but a surprise decline in revenue, as its aerospace and marine and combat systems business all missed revenue forecasts. Net income fell to $952 million, or $3.39 a share, from $1.00 billion, or $3.49 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.37. Revenue declined 1.8% to $10.29 billion from $10.48 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for rise to $10.67 billion. Operating margin fell to 11.5% from 12.3%. Book-to-bill, or orders divided by revenue, was 1-to-1. The stock has gained 0.7% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has lost 4.8%.
STOCKS
staradvertiser.com

Central Pacific Bank boosts earnings and dividend

Central Pacific Bank boosted net income 83.4%, increased its dividend for the second consecutive quarter and announced an investment in a new financial technology company that plans to launch a nationwide consumer banking app combining checking, credit and more into one integrated account. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're...
HONOLULU, HI
Winston-Salem Journal

First Citizens posts lower fourth-quarter profit, declares dividend

First Citizens Bancshares Inc. reported Wednesday an 11% decline in fourth-quarter net income to $118.6 million. The bank also had a 0.7% decrease in net income compared with the third quarter. Several national, super-regional and regional banks reported slight profit declines from the third to the fourth quarter. Diluted earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wsau.com

Anthem quarterly profit more than doubles on IngenioRx strength

(Reuters) – Anthem Inc reported a 106% surge in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as the second largest U.S. health insurer benefited from its unit that includes the pharmacy benefits management business, IngenioRx. Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $1.14 billion, or $4.63 per share, in the quarter ended...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#North American
ktwb.com

Chevron raises quarterly dividend by 8 cents

(Reuters) – Chevron Corp on Wednesday raised its quarterly dividend by 8 cents to $1.42 per share as prices for oil and gas tick up on the back of rebound in fuel demand. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

UAE's biggest lender FAB posts record profit on economic rebound

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates, posted a record net profit in 2021, fuelled by the country's economic recovery last year from the height of the pandemic. The strong earnings were helped by a sharp jump in non-interest...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Deutsche Bank nearly triples Q4 profit, defying expected loss

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank nearly tripled its fourth-quarter profit, defying expectations for a loss, as revenues at the investment bank rose. The net profit attributable to shareholders was 145 million euros ($162.62 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, figures published on Thursday showed. That compares with a profit of 51 million euros a year earlier, and it is better than analyst expectations for a loss of around 130 million euros.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Deutsche Bank makes biggest annual profit in a decade

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) made its biggest profit since 2011 last year, after it defied expectations for a loss in the fourth quarter following revenue gains at its investment bank during a dealmaking boom. The result was the second straight annual profit following years of losses....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly U.S. supplies down for crude, up for gasoline

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 872,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies fell by 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved slightly lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.20 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $85.60 on the New York Mercantile.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

292K+
Followers
272K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy