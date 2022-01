Erin's Law, House Bill 6193 was signed by Gov. Pat Quinn on Jan. 24, 2013. This law requires schools to implement an age-appropriate sexual assault and abuse awareness and prevention curriculum for grades Pre-K through 12. District 30 purchased the "Be Seen and Be Heard 2.0" video program from Victor Pacini, a survivor of sexual abuse, an author, songwriter, singer, and motivational speaker. Mr. Pacini has assisted our schools in implementing this mandate for the past seven years.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO