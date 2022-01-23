ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Spotted Out In Oversized Red Parka For NYC Date Night With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

By Sharde Gillam
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty


Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are in the running for the most fashionable couple award as the duo was spotted out for a date night in New York City over the weekend in their very stylish looks, and we’ve got the deets inside.

The Fenty Beauty founder was seen out with her boo while heading to dinner at a SoHo restaurant. For her fashionable date night look, the singer wore an oversized bright red parka over an oversized blue and white jersey that she wore as a dress to expose her toned, bare legs. She accessorized the look with crystal-wrap Amina Muaddi sandals on her feet and wore a pair of blue and white $705 leather ski gloves by Miu Miu on her hands. She also wore dangly diamond earrings, a baseball cap with an embroidered “R” presumably for RiRi, and a bright bold red lip on her face to match her bright red parka.

Check out the stylish look below.

Earlier this week, RiRi broke the Internet again when she was seen out on another date night with A$AP looking as beautiful as ever. For this look, the beauty mogul and her rapper beau were spotted heading to dinner at Carbone with Rihanna wearing a $6,000 #Prada leather jacket, $620 leather pants by The Attico, and $1,150 western boots by Celine. This time, she kept her make up neutral looking and traded in her bold red lip for a nude lip color. She wore her locs long and curly with the sides pinned back to expose her flawless beauty.

Check out the look below.

Beauties, would you splurge on any of these Rihanna looks?

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

Rihanna And LVMH Put The Fenty Fashion House On Hold

Footwear News

A Look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Couple-Coordinated Fashionable Looks

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are two powerful fashion influencers, but together they bring it up to a level that makes them the one of the most stylish celebrity couples. The dynamic duo originally sparked dating rumors in 2013, after Riri starred in Rocky’s, “Fashion Killa” music video. However, they continued to maintain a platonic, but flirtatious friendship in the public eye amidst a handful of various high-profile relationships that weathered between the two throughout the years. Rihanna’s appearance in the fitting video was just the tip of the iceberg for the couple. The pair has continued to work on various projects...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Rihanna Wore Sweatpants With Heels For Date Night With ASAP Rocky

Little can compare to the comfort provided by your favorite sweatsuit. If you feel like you can’t let go of your WFH co-ords just yet, you’re not alone — Rihanna also agrees. And, she has a clever way of styling it so you can continue to wear your cozy set for any public outing. Although the pairing of sweats with sneakers or even UGG boots is a classic, the singer has more of an unexpected fashion combo up her sleeve. During a recent date with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna wore sweatpants with heels — a clever fashion trick where she looked dressy and was still comfortable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Does Date Night with A$AP Rocky in Gucci x Balenciaga Puffer Vest & Snakeskin Sandals

Rihanna stepped out on date night decked out in designer. The “Umbrella” singer and A$AP Rocky had a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. She wore pieces from the Gucci and Balenciaga Hacker Project collaboration, including a tan and brown puffer vest and shawl that she styled as a headscarf. Her gilet is available on Balenciaga’s website for $2,550. Rihanna paired her designer duds with a black skirt and accessorized with Gucci sunglasses and several necklaces and bracelets. The Savage X Fenty founder took a walk on the wild side with her shoes. She slipped into brown...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Embraces Logomania in Her Latest Date Night Look

If logomania was a city, I'd like to personally nominate Rihanna as mayor. Last night, the fashion-beauty-music mogul made her way to her favored Italian eatery, Santa Monica's Giorgio Baldi, accompanied by beau A$AP Rocky. And, as per usual, Rihanna took the outing as an opportunity to flaunt some serious Fashion (emphasis on the capital F) looks, this time going all out with the monogrammed logos as seen in the Gucci and Balenciaga Hacker Project.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Entertainment
Vogue

Rihanna’s Date Night Look Includes Her Favourite Heels

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Eagle-eyed Rihanna fans might have spotted something familiar about her latest date-night look. The self-proclaimed bad gal looked great (what else is new?)...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Rihanna Goes Sleek in Head-to-Toe Leather & Cowboy Boots for Dinner With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna mixed Western inspo with edge with her latest look when the “Umbrella” singer hit dinner with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky at Carbone in NYC on Wednesday. For her outing, she wore a full leather look. She paired an oversized black leather jacket with fitted black leather pants. Underneath her jacket, a black T-shirt barely peeked out. She added a few simple necklaces to her outfit. For her footwear, the Savage x Fenty entrepreneur went Western. She added black cowboy boots to her ensemble. The footwear completed the monochrome look and featured a pointed toe, a short block heel and stitching along...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Courier

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are 'inseparable'

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are closer than ever. The 33-year-old singer and the rap star - who have been dating since 2020 - are "inseparable" at the moment, and they've been spending lots of quality time together in New York City over recent days. Thank you for reading!. Please log...
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: it's wedding time

Last year A$AP Rocky told the world he was head over heels in love with girlfriend Rihanna, and now it seems the couple are ready to show the world – with a wedding and a baby in their 2022 to-do list. “Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a blissful time...
MUSIC
Rihanna
Footwear News

Rihanna Adds Contrast to All-Black Skintight Activewear in an Oversized Balenciaga Plaid Jacket & Knife Boots in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna walks the streets of NYC in style. The “Do Ya Thang” singer was spotted while out and about in New York City on Tuesday night. For the ensemble, Rihanna donned a black and blue plaid oversized jacket by Balenciaga that featured a zipper and two big front pockets. Underneath, she wore the label’s black stretchy turtleneck and leggings that added some functionality to the look. She accessorized with a black Raf Simons baseball cap and glittery dangling earrings. To ground...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Rihanna Brings Sporty Glam to Date Night in Red Puffer, Jersey & Amina Muaddi Crystal Sandals

Rihanna’s penchant for mixing unexpected pieces remains unmatched, which she proved on a date night with A$AP Rocky in New York City. While in Manhattan for dinner, the Fenty Beauty founder stepped out with Rocky in a red Balenciaga puffer coat. The winter-ready number was layered over a  printed blue, black and red jersey minidress, and given a toasty spin with matching blue Miu Miu gloves. Rihanna’s look was complete with an embroidered black R13 baseball cap, giving her ensemble a distinctly sporty vibe. When it came to footwear, Rihanna added a dose of formal glamour with Amina Muaddi sandals. The Grammy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Wore an Oversized Jersey as a Dress

Rihanna was photographed en route to her boyfriend A$AP Rocky's recording studio in New York City wearing an oversized blue-and-orange jersey as a dress. It's been cold in New York lately, so she kept warm in a long black Jean Paul Gaultier coat with tangerine-hued padding on the interior and a blue fur-lined hood. Her accessories were glamorous, including bright-orange Prada gloves, an orange Goyard clutch, and black Amina Muaddi stilettos with sparkling straps.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marie Claire

Rihanna Glows Up in a Bright Orange Coat on a Sephora Trip in NYC

There are street style stars, and then there is Rihanna, the queen of pulling off just about any look. And while she looks great in everything, the singer and entrepreneur seems to have a thing for massive, statement-making coats. There was the time, ages ago, when she stepped out in a massive heart-shaped red coat by Saint Laurent that still lives rent-free in my mind. More recently, she donned another oversized red coat, this time by Balenciaga, and wore it without pants despite the frigid New York City winter temperatures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elite Daily

Rihanna’s Red Raccoon Highlights Might Send You Back To 2006

Although you’ve been waiting with bated breath to see what Savage x Fenty has in store for Valentine's Day, something else is afoot in the Rihanna Cinematic Universe. Or, rather, someone. Decked out in some of Savage x Fenty’s latest drop, Rihanna’s new red striped hair is all I can think about. It’s fiery, modern, and it just might remind you of a long-forgotten early ‘00s style.
CELEBRITIES
People

Naomi Campbell Pens Emotional Tribute to André Leon Talley: 'Rest Easy King'

Naomi Campbell is mourning the loss of her late friend André Leon Talley, who died Tuesday of undisclosed circumstances at the age of 73. Alongside a collection of throwback photos of the pair posted to Instagram Thursday, Campbell, 51, wrote a lengthy caption sharing some of the highlights of their friendship, "from flying in helicopters in Brazil and landing in a football field in a storm, to running around Moscow buying Russian dolls and typical Russian hats, to dancing around in my hotel room in Paris."
BEAUTY & FASHION
thatgrapejuice.net

Kash Doll Gives Birth to Baby Boy / Shares Name & First Look

Congratulations are in order for rapper Kash Doll!. Because the rapper has given birth to a bouncing baby boy. Taking to social media, the femcee (who has also added actress to her list of hustles in recent times), announced the arrival of her first child – Kashton Prophet Richardson.
CELEBRITIES
