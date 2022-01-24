Report: X Games set to be sold to Phoenix Suns vice chairman

The Utah Jazz lost their 9th game of their last 11 but tonight has a lot to build on as the Jazz halfcourt defense without Rudy Gobert was terrific. Devin Booker was dominate early and Chris Paul late but the Jazz withstood it all to be there right in the end. A mystery foul by Hassan Whiteside ended the Jazz quest for a stunning upset of the league’s best Phoenix Suns. David Locke and Ron Boone bring you POSTCAST after each Jazz game — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

