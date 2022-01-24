ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: X Games set to be sold to Phoenix Suns vice chairman

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTNC and MSP were founded by Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi. New owners could look to evolve X Games into heavily focused digital brand, according to Sportico. The ESPN-owned X Games is set to be sold after an investment group led by The Najafi Companies (TNC) and MSP Sports Capital...

