Music heals in times like these and brings us together, gives us hope, and opens our hearts. The Longmont Chorale is a nonprofit citizen’s choir that has presented singing programs to our community since the 1930s. Like every arts group, the Longmont Chorale is feeling the effects of the pandemic. If you have been inspired by the Chorale in the past, now is a great time to show your support with any size gift (look for the Donate link on the home page). We look forward to again sharing the love of music and live chorale music with our community as soon as possible. Visit the website for information on future shows and watch videos of the chorale in action.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO