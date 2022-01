Chris Stewart began working on these five barrels of Cab with his folks during his second vintage at Bell Wine Cellars in the Napa Valley. He’s since moved 20 miles north to famed Cab producer Girard Winery in Yountville. Here’s a stately example of Washington-built Cab that’s engaging from the start, offering rich notes of black cherry and cassis with secondary tones of chocolate, tobacco and graphite. While built for time, he’s also achieved remarkable balance of structure with dark fruit. The Stewarts have scored three Platinums in the past two years with examples of Cab, and it’s their second straight judging with a Double Platinum. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (double gold).

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO