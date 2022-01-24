UK to begin testing Merck’s COVID-19 pill for hospitalised patients

Treasury minister Lord Agnew has resigned from the government over how it has handled fraudulent Covid business loans.The Conservative peer marched out of the House of Lords, saying “schoolboy errors” had been made in a “desperately inadequate” operation.He was updating peers about £4.3bn of loans - written off by the Treasury - which Labour said has gone to “fraudsters”.In what has been described as “one of the most dramatic moments ever seen” in the upper chamber, Lord Agnew slammed his folder shut, said “thank you and goodbye”, and immediately left to applause.“Given that I am the minister for counter-fraud, it would be...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO