UK to begin testing Merck’s COVID-19 pill for hospitalised patients

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Merck & Co’s antiviral pill will be evaluated in a large British trial as a possible treatment for...

Indonesia approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill for emergency use

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has approved Merck & Co Inc’s COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir for emergency use, the country’s food and drug agency said in a statement. A batch of 400,000 pills had arrived in Indonesia, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said this week. The pill was...
Africa CDC says it plans to talk to Merck about COVID pill

(Reuters) – Africa’s top public health body plans to talk to Merck about obtaining supplies of its Molnupiravir treatment pill for COVID-19, although talks with Pfizer about its Paxlovid medication were more advanced, it said on Thursday. “We don’t have a preference to talk only to Pfizer and...
How Do Pfizer's and Merck's COVID Pills Work?

Neither of the authorized COVID-19 pills are based on messenger RNA. Merck's COVID-19 pill causes mutations in the coronavirus that prevent it from replicating. Pfizer's COVID-19 pill inhibits a kinase in a way that prevents the coronavirus from replicating. Both Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) have won U.S. approvals for...
More than 2 dozen drugmakers to make Merck’s COVID-19 pill

GENEVA – A U.N.-backed organization announced Thursday that it has signed agreements with more than two dozen generic drugmakers to produce versions of Merck’s COVID-19 pill to supply 105 developing countries. The Medicines Patent Pool said the deals would allow drug companies to make both the raw ingredients...
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – China’s “zero-COVID” stance has put it at odds with the rest of the world and is exacting a mounting economic toll, but an exit strategy remains elusive as authorities worry about the ability of the healthcare system to adapt to new strains. DEATHS AND...
COVID-19 antiviral pills begin arriving in the Hudson Valley

Shipments of two COVID-19 antiviral pills are just arriving in New York including, a few dozen providers in the Hudson Valley. Less than half a million doses of Rockland-based Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's Molnupiravir have been shipped out, and 500 doses of the two pills are at Open Door Medical Center in Port Chester.
Covid news – live: Minister resigns over failure to recoup coronavirus fraud losses as travel tests scrapped

Treasury minister Lord Agnew has resigned from the government over how it has handled fraudulent Covid business loans.The Conservative peer marched out of the House of Lords, saying “schoolboy errors” had been made in a “desperately inadequate” operation.He was updating peers about £4.3bn of loans - written off by the Treasury - which Labour said has gone to “fraudsters”.In what has been described as “one of the most dramatic moments ever seen” in the upper chamber, Lord Agnew slammed his folder shut, said “thank you and goodbye”, and immediately left to applause.“Given that I am the minister for counter-fraud, it would be...
London is top global finance centre but lags in key areas, says study

LONDON (Reuters) – London remains the top global financial centre, according to a study from its own financial district, but is outgunned by New York and Singapore in access to talent, while Paris is adding competition from the European Union. The study from the City of London Corporation selected...
COVID-19 cases at highest ever in Americas, says regional health agency

BRASILIA (Reuters) – New cases of COVID-19 in the Americas in the past week have been the highest since the pandemic began in 2020 and the very contagious Omicron variant has clearly become the predominant strain, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday. The United States continues to...
Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
