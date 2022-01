Pure linen bedding has never been so popular. With a focus on self-care, more and more of us are coming round to the idea of investing in top quality materials in the sack. It’s where we spend a good third of our lives, after all.Linen is made from the long fibres of the flax plant – one of the oldest continuously cultivated plants in the world, and a renewable source that’s fully biodegradable. Not only does the fabric score high on sustainability, allowing us to sleep soundly in our eco-friendly sheets, it offers a wealth of other benefits, too.Pure linen...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO