Gus Dapperton is enjoying life

theface.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI first met Gus Dapperton when he was a boy with a tight, brown bowl cut, blue baggy jeans and Air Force 1s. It was 2018, in the stairwell of a Manchester club. An hour before, his team had scrambled to upgrade to a sizably larger venue; one that could cater...

theface.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Meagan Good Reminds Everyone She's Still Fine As Hell With New Video

Pop culture fanatics were shocked when Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin announced that they were getting a divorce at the end of last year. The religious couple was together for over nine years, and Good remains "optimistic" despite their divorce being the "most painful" time of her life. Fans of...
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Says Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan Works Because They’re ‘Friends First’

Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Poses in 5-Inch Heels & Polka-Dot Bow Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Hilton used an outdoor outing today before “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” as a photo shoot opportunity—complete with daring shoes to match. The “Paris in Love” star posed with her dog, Diamond Baby, ahead of taping “Fallon.” Posing for fans and paparazzi, the influencer wore a black and white polka-dot printed midi dress. The number, which also included miniature cutouts within sparkly crystal bow accents, was layered beneath a black faux fur poncho. Hilton accessorized glamorously, of course,...
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
HollywoodLife

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Meet Up With Her Ex Husband To Exchange The Kids

The ‘New Girl’ star and her beau for a friendly reunion with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik to exchange their kids. Zooey Deschanel, 42, and her boyfriend Jonathan Scott, 43, had a cordial meet with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, 49, while giving the producer he and Zooey’s two kids: Elsie Otter, 6, and Charlie Wolf, 4. The exes seemed friendly, and everyone looked like it was a pleasant and short meet up on Monday January 24 in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Zooey and Jacob seemed like doting parents, while the actress gave the kids to their dad.
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
