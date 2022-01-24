ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO ‘sets aside’ Ethiopia’s request to probe WHO chief’s links to rebellious Tigrayan forces

By Thomson Reuters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – A World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday that the global body would postpone a decision on Ethiopia’s request to investigate its leader for allegedly supporting rebellious forces fighting the Ethiopian government. WHO Executive Board chair Patrick Amoth made the statement at a...

GENEVA — (AP) — The government of Ethiopia has sent a letter to the World Health Organization, accusing its Ethiopian director-general of “misconduct” after his sharp criticism of the war and humanitarian crisis in the country. Ethiopia nominated Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to be the head of...
