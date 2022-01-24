Henrico News Minute – Jan. 24, 2022

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order repealing a mask mandate for K-12 students takes effect today, but Henrico Schools’ mask policy remains in effect; Henrico supervisors discuss a bond referendum, juvenile violence and much more during a one-day retreat; an Indiana women who believes she is a girl reported missing from Henrico 22 years ago actually isn’t; how to test your home for radon.

