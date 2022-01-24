ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – Jan. 24, 2022

By Citizen Staff
 3 days ago

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order repealing a mask mandate for K-12 students takes effect today, but Henrico Schools’ mask policy remains in effect; Henrico supervisors discuss a bond referendum, juvenile violence and much more during a one-day retreat; an Indiana women who believes she is a girl reported missing from Henrico 22 years ago actually isn’t; how to test your home for radon.

Henrico Schools to implement test-to-stay COVID-19 program

Henrico County Public Schools soon will participate in the state health department’s test-to-stay program, which allows unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 to continue attending school during their quarantine period. The program requires close contacts to take an at-home COVID-19 test every morning for five days after exposure to the...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Report: Henrico makes strides in housing stability

An annual report on affordable housing in the region credits Henrico County with making significant advances in creating more subsidized housing. The county in 2021 executed its fifth agreement with a private housing group, allowing $6 million to be put toward renovating 114 units in Henrico, a figure that represents about $55,00 in renovations per unit, said Jovan Burton, executive director of the Partnership for Housing Affordability.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Picture of unique Fairfield Library workstation goes viral

A Twitter post showcasing a creative workstation at the Fairfield Area Library went viral recently, garnering more than 240,000 likes and nearly 27,000 retweets. The Tweet from Ali Faruk, the policy director of Families Forward Virginia, showed a picture of one of the workstations, which includes a desk and computer adjacent to an enclosed play area for children.
FAIRFIELD, VA
Milestones – Jan. 25, 2022

Of Glen Allen and Sophia Goldin of Henrico were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Murphy is majoring in Biomedical Engineering and Goldin is majoring in Civil Engineering. Both are members of the Class of 2024.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Varina’s determined rally upends Henrico 66-33

Henrico’s quick advantage forced Varina to dig down, but it did to earn a 66-33 win Wednesday at Henrico High on January 26 in Virginia girls high school basketball action. Henrico showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-9 advantage over Varina as the first quarter ended.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Amelia County’s convoy passes Nottoway 60-50

Saddled up and ready to go, Amelia County spurred past Nottoway 60-50 during this Virginia boys high school basketball game. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
Henrico officials close to finalizing list of November bond referendum projects

Henrico County officials have nearly finalized the list of infrastructure projects that will appear on a November bond referendum to be decided by voters. The county’s board of supervisors heard its second referendum update in about two months Saturday during a one-day retreat. Updated plans, adjusted slightly since the last update they received in November, now tentatively call for $514.4 million in funding for projects that would total $534.4 million in cost. (Finance officials are proposing that preliminary design work for five of the projects, totaling $20 million, be funded through other sources.)
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Firefighters rescue occupants from Eastern Henrico house fire

Henrico firefighters rescued the residents of an Eastern Henrico home after it caught fire Jan. 24. The blaze happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Muncie Road in the East Highland Park area. Firefighters responded to a call advising that there was smoke inside the home and people who couldn’t get out. They evacuated the occupants safely, and no injuries were reported.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Youngkin urges parents to listen to principals about masks – for now

While parents have been planning how they will defy their school’s masking rules on Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin late Friday urged them to wait. The governor’s executive order, which terminates the statewide health order requiring masks in K-12 schools, goes into effect Monday. Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Supreme Court of Virginia claims that the executive order is unconstitutional.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: Jan. 24-30, 2022

This week, Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in solving a murder that occurred in city of Richmond. On Oct. 24, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Richmond Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard. Once on scene, officers located the victim, 25-year-old Dylan Poonsammy (pictured), suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
Youngkin announces details of his ‘COVID-19 Action Plan’

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants the nearly 1.6 million Virginians who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 to get the initial series of shots and boosters when eligible, and he’s directed the state’s Health and Human Resources department to prioritize vaccine education and outreach efforts toward the communities in the state that are disproportionately unvaccinated.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia ABC stores to begin opening at noon Jan. 24

All 395 Virginia ABC stores will begin opening daily at noon Jan. 24, the agency announced Thursday. The change is designed to enable ABC’s limited workforce to better serve customers, agency officials said in a press release. Many stores currently open before noon, but increasingly, employees have been affected by COVID-19, causing staffing issues at many stores.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fifth-grader wins Henrico County Public Schools’ Divisionwide Spelling Bee

For the first time since 2014, an elementary school student is the winner of the Henrico County Public Schools’ Divisionwide Spelling Bee. Nuckols Farm Elementary School fifth-grader Mu Zhen Yong correctly spelled “jambalaya” in the 11th round to claim the title Jan. 18 at Glen Allen High School. Emi Brinegar, an eighth grader at Tuckahoe Middle School, was runner-up. The annual competition includes spelling champions from each of HCPS’s elementary and middle schools.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Supervisors to hold day-long retreat Jan. 22

The Henrico Board of Supervisors will hold its annual retreat Saturday, Jan. 22 to discuss a number of topics in depth and hear from county officials. The meeting will be held in the county’s western government center, but because of COVID-19, attendance will be limited to county officials involved with the meeting. Members of the public may watch the session through WebEx.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
