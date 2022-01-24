ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil

9 Unique Ways To Use Clear Quartz On Your Spiritual Journey

MindBodyGreen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you're at all into crystals, odds are, you have a piece of clear quartz or two in your collection. But how much do you actually...

www.mindbodygreen.com

The Jewish Press

The Journey To Your Ultimate Self

I will never forget what happened that night. After going to hundreds of lectures, and giving quite a few myself, I thought I’d seen it all. But I had never seen anything quite like this. To give you a little background, there are protocols for the introductory process of a speech. At major events, like the one taking place that night, there are always two microphones. The first is for the person who gets up to introduce the main speaker. After finishing his introduction, he walks off with his microphone, and the second microphone is waiting on stage for the main speaker.
MindBodyGreen

This Powerful Technique Will Make Your Affirmations 10x More Effective

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. "I think affirmations have gotten a really bad rap," meditation teacher, spiritual guide, and New York Times bestselling author Kimberly Snyder says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. She's certainly not wrong: Other experts and researchers have noted how affirmations can be quite aspirational—which has the potential to make you feel even more uneasy.
MindBodyGreen

Mercury Retrograde Got You Feeling Antsy? 5 Ways To Stay Calm

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. In astrology, the planet Mercury is infamous for causing all kinds of mishaps and miscommunications in our lives during its roughly three-week-long retrograde period. Those curveballs can certainly cause feelings of stress, and since we're in the midst of 2022's first (but certainly not last) Mercury retrograde, we rounded up a handful of ways you can keep your cool.
ABC 4

Finding a cosmetic line that compliments your unique skin tone, and also uses thoughtful ingredients can be a challenge

(The Daily Dish) The powerful combination of Culler Beauty Primer and Foundation will have you looking flawless in minutes. The Self -Adjusting Foundation instantly matches your skin tone, creating the perfect shine-free finish. The Transformation Primer smooths and softens the skin as it works to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
gamepur.com

Best ways to farm Charged Quartz Crystal in Guild Wars 2

One of the most tedious aspects of playing MMORPGs is farming materials, both common and rare. The need to constantly find more and more resources becomes a grind, and in Guild Wars 2, it’s no different. In this guide, you’ll learn the most efficient ways to gather Charged Quartz Crystals which you’ll need for various item recipes as well as for feeding your Skyscale hatchling.
Yoga Journal

19 Ways to Use a Dowel to Add Power to Your Practice

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Almost every yoga studio will offer you a strap to support your practice—to provide traction, extend your reach, or stabilize your limbs. But a...
Robb Report

If This Painting Turns Out to Be a Real Caravaggio, It Could Be Worth $57 Million

The Spanish government granted protected status to a small oil painting, believed by some experts to be the work of the Italian Baroque master Caravaggio, as of yesterday, reported The Guardian. Declared an item of cultural interest, the new protected status will give experts additional time to study the painting in the hopes of determining its true authorship, as it was previously believed to be a mere copy. In a statement, the regional government of Madrid described the painting as “an example of the excellence and pictorial mastery of the Italian naturalism,” with significant influence on 17th-century painting in the region. The painting, titled The...
MindBodyGreen

January 26 – February 2 Energy Reading: What An Intuitive Sees For The Week Ahead

Each week, join author and energy healer Natasha Levinger as she reads the communal energy to predict what's in store for us in the days ahead. Aquarius season may have technically started last week, but I'm feeling it coming in with a bang this week—and not just because it's my sun sign. But what is this Aquarian energy actually like?
MindBodyGreen

How A Supermodel & Entrepreneur Stays Productive Without Feeling Overwhelmed

We know that stress is not inherently a bad guy—sometimes, it can even be helpful. For example, before a photo shoot or event, a healthy amount of stress can boost my motivation, focus, and drive. But those day-to-day stressors can easily build up over time; left unchecked, they can snowball into full-on, capital-B Burnout.
BGR.com

How to add extra storage space in any kitchen for $40

StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove – Kitchen Storage Solution with Zero Installation Rating: 4 Stars Give your kitchen a clean and tidy look! StoveShelf is a magnetic shelf that quickly attaches to your stove providing a sturdy storage space for condiments, spices, oils, and decor.No need to purchase special adhesives or drill holes in your kitchen wall. Just place this magnetic shelf on top of your stove and you’re all set. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $39.99 Buy from Walmart $49.99 We recently told you about a fantastic bathroom storage solution. It gives you a surprising about of space in...
MindBodyGreen

The Diet Pattern Was Just Linked To High-Quality Sleep In A Comprehensive Review

It's common knowledge by now that if you want to sleep well, you probably shouldn't drink coffee or eat something super sugary right before bed. Beyond these foods to avoid, researchers have been puzzling over what we should be eating to promote sleep for decades. An in-press review paper in the Journal of Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics summarizes what they've found out so far. Here's the latest on what to add to your plate if you're looking to remove barriers to your sleep.
MindBodyGreen

The Best 9 Light Body Creams For Dry Skin — But No Slick Residue

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Struggling to find a body cream or lotion you enjoy is a real Goldilocks scenario, huh? On the one hand, if you go too dense for your liking you run the risk of feeling like a sticky, goopy mess. On the other, if it's too light for your skin's needs, it's simply not going to hydrate well or long term. Yikes. Now where you fall on this skin care spectrum is probably dependent on a few skin care factors: What time of year it is, where you live, your skin type, your personal sensorial preferences, and your lifestyle (i.e., do you loathe to apply products, or do you do a 10-step-routine every morning?). As you can see, a lot goes into finding the one that suits you just right.
Domaine

17 Ways to Use Rattan Furnishings in Any Room of Your Home

Pay attention to your Instagram feed, friends’ houses, and interior design sites (like this one!) and you’ll see rattan furniture everywhere these days. No wonder: the woven reed-like wood works both indoors and outdoors, in a variety of pieces, from light fixtures to bar stools to coffee tables. Rattan is as versatile as it is strong as it is casual, with its island vacation vibes. All those qualities combined make for desirable furniture pieces in any area of your home.
MindBodyGreen

Ready For Aquarius Season? 7 Ways To Welcome The Powerful Energy Shift

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The Sun visits a new zodiac sign every 30 days or so. During each "season" everyone feels the influence of the prevailing astrological energy. Aquarius season 2022 begins January 19 and ends February 18.
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: This Day Cream Was Designed to Help Your Skin Thrive in Winter Weather

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse things they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If we wouldn’t recommend it to friends or family, you won’t see it here. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. Budapest-based Omorovicza has sprung a thorough anti-aging assortment around the thermal, therapeutic waters native to Hungary. The luxury brand’s latest product, Cushioning Day Cream (which launches this week), is perhaps my favorite to date—and that’s saying something. For me, Omorovicza has always been...
iotgadgets.com

Use Your Photos...More Ways than Ever!

Looking for some distinctive and exciting ways to display and use your photos? Here are ten super-cool ways to make the most of your pics. Every year, we take more images, according to research. This is attributed to increasing smartphone ownership and social media usage. However, what good are all those entertaining photos if they never leave your camera app?
