2022 CrossFit Semifinal Events: Where and When Will Top Athletes Qualify for The CrossFit Games

This year, I made the same unrealistic New Year’s Resolution that everyone does: To write more articles about crossover thrash. To help me stay focused, I adopted a less-common secondary resolution to exercise more and get in shape, which should be a cakewalk to stick with. I mean, I don’t need to buy any equipment or even leave my house, so there’s literally no barrier to me doing crunches and pushups in my own living room. Not like the exhausting routine of constantly researching and buying new records, doing hours of active listening to see if they’re remarkable enough to cover, and then making my ass sore from sitting around writing about them. After my first home session (inspired by perhaps my only fitness hero), the combination of shoddy kickboxing, worn-out sneakers, and skidding skate-punk beats felt like an uncanny simulation of my finest concert memories. This is probably what it feels like to be a polar bear in a zoo, playing with a beef-stuffed watermelon. Except soon I will be crushing that watermelon between my thighs.

WORKOUTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO