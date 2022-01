LEXINGTON (CBS) — A first-of-its-kind solar project is planned for a stretch of Route 128 in Lexington. MassDOT said Tuesday it has signed a letter of intent to work on a “groundbreaking” highway solar photovoltaic noise barrier project that would power the equivalent of 120 homes with electricity per year. “This highway solar noise barrier project will be the first of its kind in the Western Hemisphere,” MassDOT said in a statement. The agency said it worked with Ko-Solar to evaluate two dozen potential sites for a pilot project before deciding to retrofit an existing noise barrier on the north side of the...

LEXINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO