William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 48,249.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Veritex worth $51,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO