Trinity Place Holdings, Inc. (TPHS) Announces 2.54M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, announced today that Secil Tabli Watson and Paul Finch have been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective February 1, 2022. Both Ms. Watson and Mr. Finch are well-respected, experienced business and financial executives who have been determined to satisfy the criteria for independent directors for the purposes of New York Stock Exchange rules, applicable Securities and Exchange Commission requirements, and the Company's Governance Guidelines. They have been appointed to serve as members of the Board's Audit Committee, Nominating and Governance Committee, and Compensation Committee. Their appointments, together with the previously announced addition of Randy Taylor to the Board in conjunction with becoming Chief Executive Officer on April 1, will expand the size of the Board to ten members.

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO