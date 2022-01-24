Cian PLC (CIAN) to Acquire SmartDeal

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading clinical research organisation powered by healthcare intelligence, today announced its financial guidance for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the full year 2022, revenue is expected to be in the range of $7,770 - $8,050 million, representing growth of 43 – 46% and adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $11.55 - $11.95, representing growth of 21 – 23%, over Full Year 2021 revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance, respectively. Adjusted earnings per share to exclude amortization, stock compensation, foreign exchange and transaction-related / integration-related adjustments.
