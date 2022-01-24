Cian PLC (CIAN) to Acquire SmartDeal

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market (the Company), announced it has entered into an agreement to purchase all of the right, title and interest in certain assets of Physimax Technologies Ltd. ("Physimax"), a leading provider of computer vision (CV) technology for Musculoskeletal (MSK) functional screening and predictive risk of injury assessment. Physimax's technology is currently in commercial use by NBA and NFL teams, the U.S. military and health care facilities specializing in orthopedic care. The closing of the acquisition of Physimax's assets is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Israeli Innovation Authority.

