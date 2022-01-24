CL King Starts Element Solutions (ESI) at Buy

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) has acquired privately-held chemical developer, HSO Herbert Schmidt. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Future results from this tuck-in acquisition will be reported in the company’s Industrial & Specialty segment. Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Solingen, Germany, HSO develops surface finishing technology and...
Maxim Group analyst Naz Rahman initiates coverage on NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) with a Buy rating and a price target of $7.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. click here. For more ratings news on NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. click here. Shares of NeuroSense...
CL King analyst Scott Stember upgraded Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) from Neutral to Strong Buy. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Winnebago Industries click here. For more ratings news on Winnebago Industries click here. Shares of Winnebago Industries closed at $76.45 yesterday.
Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE: SSU) reported Q3 revenue of EUR247 million versus EUR224 million last year. GUIDANCE:. SIGNA Sports United N.V. sees FY2022 revenue of EUR1.4-1.55 billion. For earnings history and...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, or $1.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 24, 2022, with...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amphenol (NYSE: APH) reported Q4 EPS of $0.70, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.63. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.03 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. GUIDANCE:. Amphenol sees Q1 2022...
