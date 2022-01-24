ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Jake Paul accepts Khabib’s MMA offer on one condition

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxQwV_0du0Inam00

Jake Paul and Khabib Nurmagomedov could meet in the YouTuber’s MMA debut after Paul challenged the former UFC lightweight champion to a fight.

Paul, who has a 5-0 record as a boxer, has been training as an MMA fighter as he eyes a chance to swap combat sports.

Khabib extended an offer of assistance from the Russian and his team to aid Paul’s preparation and promotion.

And the 25-year-old agreed to the partnership, under the condition that the undefeated Khabib is Paul’s first opponent.

“Deal,” Paul said. “[But] only if I fight you first.”

Khabib retired from UFC in 2020 with 29 wins and no defeats.

He has since forayed into fight promotion, purchasing and renaming the Russian-based Eagle Fighting Championship.

Paul, who has beaten two former UFC fighters under boxing rules, has now been working with Khabib’s coaches to prepare for a switch to MMA.

The American has suggested he is unwilling, however, to cut significant amounts of mass to enter a lower weight class.

“When I make my MMA debut, I could cut 20 pounds and do it at welterweight / 170 pounds. That’s what all UFC fighters do and many have destroyed their bodies and minds doing it,” Paul wrote in a Tweet addressed to UFC president Dana White.

“But I’m going do it at middleweight (185). Health first. P.S Conor [McGregor is] walking around at 190Ibs.”

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Jake Paul’s Outrageous Birthday Post Includes Cars, Nudity And A Vow To Go To Space

Jake Paul doesn’t half ass anything. If he’s going to taunt someone, he will use his words to try and rip their soul out. If he’s going to start boxing, he will abandon everything else in his life and train incessantly. If he's going to brag, he will compare himself to the best people ever to do it. And if he’s going to wish himself a happy birthday, you better believe it’ll be one of the most shamelessly outrageous and doubletake worthy pictures ever dropped on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jake Paul buys UFC parent company shares as Dana White feud over fighter pay escalates

Jake Paul has bought shares in Endeavour Group Holdings, the company which owns UFC.The fighter has been calling for increases in benefits and earnings for athletes within the sport, particularly butting heads with Dana White, UFC president.Now, Paul has opted to take the fight from within, becoming a shareholder alongside his partner Geoffrey Woo to, as he explains, affect change in UFC’s approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.Their plan appears to stem around convincing other activists and investors to join in with the attempt to change matters inside UFC, with Paul tagging Engine No1 in a tweet announcing...
UFC
The Spun

UFC World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jake Paul News

Jake Paul and UFC President Dana White have been engaged in a fiery feud for the last few months. Since that start of 2022, the blows exchanged between the two have only gotten more intense. Paul, a former YouTube star-turned-professional boxer, has called upon White to implement changes that would...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Dana White
Person
Jake Paul
The Independent

Francis Ngannou claims UFC threatened to sue over alleged Jake Paul talks

Francis Ngannou has alleged that UFC threatened to sue the heavyweight’s agent just hours before his fight with Cyril Gane at UFC 270.The French-Cameroonian heavyweight says that Marquel Martin, who works for industry giants Creative Artists Agency (CAA), received an email from UFC accusing him of discussing a potential boxing match with representatives of Jake Paul.The organisation alleged that Martin had been in talks with Nakisa Bidarian, Paul’s business partner, as speculation continues over Ngannou’s future in combat sports.“I walked into the [dressing] room waiting for my manager, my coach,” Ngannou said on “The MMA Hour.”“And they were like, ‘Wow.’...
UFC
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Reveals MMA Weight Class, Ignores White’s Cease-Fire

The often polarizing YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul isn’t letting UFC President Dana White off the hook for his previous remarks. White has recently alluded to being done with his back-and-forths with Paul on social media and in interviews. However, Paul doesn’t appear to be done with White just yet.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Mma#Russian#American
The Independent

Tommy Fury getting ‘itchy knuckles’ ahead of possible Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury is getting “itchy knuckles” ahead of a possible rescheduled fight with Jake Paul.The former Love Island star pulled out of his fight with Paul last year due to a broken rib and illness, leaving Paul to move on and fight Tyron Woodley, winning by a spectacular knockout.But Fury is keen to get “straight back in the ring” after recovering, with the prospect of a comeback fight in the near future.“So as soon as I can get the all clear for the rib and can go back sparring again and all that other stuff I’ll be straight back...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Jake Paul invited to attend Claressa Shields fight despite war of words

Claressa Shields’ promoter has extended an invite to Jake Paul for the multi-weight world champion’s next fight despite a high profile war of words between the two boxers.Shields accused Paul last year of being a “play-fighter” and suggested she would “embarrass” the YouTuber if they were to spar in the ring.Paul fired back, saying that he “loves karma” and that “the fake always get exposed” after Shields was beaten by Abigail Montes in an MMA fight in October.However the 25-year-old has since urged Shields to put their feud to one side and work together for the betterment of female combat...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Mike Tyson responds to Jake Paul rumours and provides update on potential comeback fight

Mike Tyson has poured cold water on rumours of a lucrative exhibition fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.55-year-old Tyson stepped back into the ring for a bout with Ray Jones Jr. in 2020, which ended in a draw, while Paul has won five cruiserweight fights since turning professional in the same year. That led to chatter that the two could come together for a money-spinning event in 2022, and though Tyson admits the idea was raised to him, the former heavyweight champion of the world says no serious discussions ever took place.Speaking on the FULL SEND podcast, Tyson explained the origin...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen praises “the most feared man in boxing” Jake Paul: “These boxers are not sure that they can beat him”

Jake Paul (5-0), at 25 years old, is an American social media personality and professional boxer. Paul is also an actor, rapper, and YouTuber with 20 million plus subscribers. In his last fight on Dec. 18, 2021, Paul took out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (19-7 MMA) after sending him face-first into the canvas with a vicious knockout blow in the sixth round. At this point it is unlikely there will be a trilogy fight between the two.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Khabib More Open Than Cormier To Doing Business With Jake Paul

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to sign the polarizing YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul to Eagle FC in the future. Nurmagomedov is just days away from hosting Eagle FC 44 in Miami, FL. The card will be headlined by kickboxer Tyrone Spong taking on former Bellator standout Sergei Kharitonov.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Absolutely Disgusting, It really is” – Michael Bisping is furious over recent Petrol Bomb Attacks on Conor McGregor’s

Conor McGregor’s pub in Dublin, Ireland was reportedly attacked by two individuals who threw petrol bombs at the pub. The pub has been under McGregor’s ownership since 2019 and always remains busy with customers. On Wednesday two people came in a scooter and threw the bombs and fled from the scene. Fortunately, the bombs didn’t hit the pub’s infrastructure or any customers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClutchPoints

Ciryl Gane breaks silence on loss to Francis Ngannou

Ciryl Gane suffered his first-ever loss at UFC 270 and he took it with grace and honor. The Frenchman was challenging Francis Ngannou in order to unify the UFC heavyweight championships. Ciryl Gane may never get the chance to fight Francis Ngannou again should he not re-sign with the UFC....
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

459K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy