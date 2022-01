Nothing compares to a quality cinnamon roll, and nobody does it better than Ann Sather on Belmont. Ann Sather is a standard breakfast and lunch restaurant, except for two special twists. First, it’s technically an ode to Swedish cuisine, but more so in the form of serving a few Swedish staples like pancakes with lingonberries, meatballs, and potato pancakes with applesauce. Imagine the items you’d see at an Ikea cafeteria, but a bit better.

