ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Air Quality A Concern After Fire Destroys Vacant Everett Warehouse

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ew4Cf_0du0GP0800

EVERETT (CBS) – There were air quality concerns in Everett early Monday morning after a large fire tore through an old industrial building overnight.

Flames broke out in the vacant warehouse on Norman Street around 10 p.m. Sunday. No one was hurt.

Deputy Fire Chief Lawrence Cardinale said the building has been empty for at least a year. They were worried about the chemicals left behind and how that could impact the air quality for firefighters and the neighborhood.

“It was just an old, very old building and it had the big timber which probably had a lot of either, like, oil or other type of substance that was just embedded in all the wood,” Cardinale told reporters. “It had a lot of void spaces. It was very difficult to get the water on certain parts of the building.”

National Grid had to shut off power to the area to protect firefighters.

A hazardous materials team was brought in to monitor the air quality as a precaution. Cardinale said it appears to be fine. He told reporters they were fortunate no one had to be rescued.

“If anybody was in the building, there’s nothing that could’ve been done. The building was fully involved,” the deputy chief said.

The building will now be demolished.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Ex-New Bedford Acting Fire Chief Fired For Lying; Mayor Says Video Showed Him Lifting 176-Pound Grill While On Injured Leave

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — The former acting fire chief in New Bedford has been fired after video showed him lifting heavy items despite being on injured leave from work, Mayor Jon Mitchell announced. Mitchell said the surveillance video showed Paul Coderre, Jr. lifting a 176-pound barbeque smoker grill from the bed of his pickup truck last summer. Coderre had been out on leave since August 2020, claiming several work-related injuries. He was paid more than $208,000 during that time. The mayor said Coderre took advantage of city taxpayers and betrayed the trust of the firefighters who served under him. He said an independent medical examiner concluded that Coderre had been “untruthful” and “putting on an act” after examining the video evidence. “New Bedford residents expect and deserve a Fire Department whose every member adheres to the highest professional standards, regardless of rank,” Mitchell said.  
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Traffic Alert: ‘Major Delays’ Expected On I-495 South After Truck Spills Gravel In Andover

ANDOVER (CBS) — Drivers are being warned to expect “major delays” on I-495 South after a truck spilled gravel in Andover Wednesday morning. MassDOT said the cleanup could take several hours. The truck crashed just south of the entrance ramp from I-93 South, landing on its side and spilling its cargo of gravel, MassDOT said. SkyEye footage showed that only one lane of traffic was able to get by just before 11 a.m. The ramp from I-93 South to I-495 South may need to close temporarily for the cleanup, MassDOT said. Anyone driving through the area is advised to seek another route. Scene in #Andover, I-495 SB just south of I-93 SB on-ramp. Cleanup expected to take several hours. Continue to monitor @MassDOT for updates. pic.twitter.com/T7DsHW4BwD — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 26, 2022 “Drivers who are traveling on I-495 southbound should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” the agency said.  
ANDOVER, MA
CBS Boston

88-Year-Old Bridget Doyle Identified As Victim In Fatal Arlington Fire

ARLINGTON (CBS) – The victim in a deadly fire Saturday at an elderly housing facility in Arlington has been identified as 88-year-old Bridget Doyle. Flames broke out around 4 a.m. at Chestnut Manor apartments, which house elderly residents and people with disabilities. The fire was found to be accidental. Flames started in an electric baseboard heater that either malfunctioned or was too close to combustible items, fire investigators said. One other person was hurt in the fire, which displaced 16 people.
ARLINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘I’m Very Lucky’: Driver Unscathed After Concrete Falls From I-93 Bridge, Smashes SUV

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – State transportation crews spent some time inspecting a highway bridge in Somerville Tuesday, while a visitor from California counted his blessings. “I think I’m very lucky to not be injured,” said Leonard Brown. There was shattered glass all over his Audi, slivers sparkling on his jacket as he explained how a chunk of concrete fell from the bridge and hit his windshield. “It angled as it went through the windshield, so it came by like that,” he said, brushing his hand past his face. “I didn’t know what it was.” A piece of concrete smashed through the windshield...
SOMERVILLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, MA
Accidents
Everett, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Everett, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Salem Man Suffers Head Injury After ATV Crashes Through Ice In New Hampshire

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (CBS) — A man is recovering after his ATV fell through the ice on a pond in New Hampshire over the weekend. Good Samaritans were able to pull John Tarquinio, 65, of Salem, Mass., from the water, the N.H. Fish and Game Department said. It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on Wash Pond in Hampstead. Tarquinio was not wearing a helmet or eye protection at the time of the crash. He suffered a head injury. “It appears as though the operators’ inexperience operating on this body of water is the leading cause of the crash,” said N.H. Fish and Game. An ATV fell through the ice of Wash Pond in Hampstead, NH on Sunday (WBZ-TV) Police, Fire, EMS and Fish and Game personnel responded to the scene. Tarquinio was taken to Parkland Medical Center in Derry. “Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to always check the ice conditions prior to going on to the ice as ice conditions are variable and can change rapidly.”
HAMPSTEAD, NH
CBS Boston

First Responders Warn Of Thin Ice Dangers After Several Rescues

BOSTON (CBS) – The cold weather has sent many people to frozen lakes and ponds around New England, but first responders are warning about thin ice dangers. Over the weekend, first responders saved several people who fell through the ice at Spy Pond in Arlington. In Hampstead, New Hampshire Monday morning, a Salem man suffered a head injury when his ATV broke through the ice on Wash Pond. Equipped with the proper safety gear – Sunday’s rescues on Spy Pond didn’t stop witnesses like Nate Binzen from heading out on the ice again Monday for some pond hockey “There were...
ARLINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Keolis Worker Put On Leave After Deadly Commuter Rail Crash In Wilmington

WILMINGTON (CBS) – A Keolis employee who was working on a railroad crossing system before a deadly crash is now on administrative leave. Roberta Sausville Devine was killed Friday night when her car was hit by a Commuter Rail train at a crossing in Wilmington. The MBTA says a Keolis worker was doing maintenance on the crossing gate system before the crash and never turned the system back on. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said “human error” is the primary focus of the investigation. On Monday, Keolis said that signal maintenance worker is on leave while the investigation continues. “Keolis is committed to working with investigators, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), and the MBTA to identify and address the circumstances of this heartbreaking accident,” Keolis said in a statement.
WILMINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Wild Crash Caught On Marshfield Home Security Camera

MARSHFIELD (CBS) – A home surveillance camera captured a wild Marshfield crash that happened in the middle of the night. Video shows the car’s headlights as they come around the corner. Then, the driver launches through the air and off camera. That driver landed in front of a Marshfield home following the crash, which happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday. Homeowner Josimar Fernandes said impact from the crash shook his entire house. “Oh my god. That’s the kind of thing… it’s like an airplane or something like that. To fly that high and that fast, it’s insane,” Fernandes said. Following the crash, Fernandes said he ran outside to help the driver. The man was not seriously hurt. Fernandes said police estimate the car flew at least 12 feet in the air judging by the damage.
MARSHFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Chemicals#Firefighters#National Grid
CBS Boston

Two Operators Fired After Chelsea Draw Bridge Raised With Pickup Truck Still On it

CHELSEA (CBS) – Two bridge operators were fired after raising the Chelsea Street Bridge with a pickup truck still on it. It happened Friday on the bridge that connects East Boston and Chelsea. Cell phone video captured the draw bridge going up with the truck still parked on it. A Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson said two workers did not follow protocol and were terminated. No one was hurt.
CHELSEA, MA
CBS Boston

47-Year-Old NH Man Killed After Truck Hits Tree Off I-293

BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) — A man died after his truck went off the road and hit a tree in New Hampshire this weekend. It happened off Interstate 293 South at the off-ramp to Route 101 West in Bedford. The victim was identified as Christopher Brooks, 47, of Londonderry, New Hampshire. He and his 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck were the subject of a BOLO alert in New Hampshire on Saturday evening. It’s unclear when the crash occurred. State Police Troopers found the truck, which was heavily damaged and down an embankment, around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. It appears the crash happened long before the car was found. A man was killed by a crash on I-293 in Bedford, NH (Photo Via New Hampshire State Police) Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Trooper First Class Francisco Vicente at Francisco.A.Vicente@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-8745.
BEDFORD, NH
CBS Boston

No Arrests, Victim Remains In Critical Condition Following South Shore Plaza Shooting

BRAINTREE (CBS) – South Shore Plaza in Braintree is back open for business a day after a shooting that left one person in critical condition. A 26-year-old Boston man was shot Saturday inside the mall in what the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said appears to have been a targeted shooting. No arrests have been made following the shooting, which forced the mall the be evacuated and closed for the evening on Saturday. Investigators said Sunday no arrests have been made. The victim, whose identification was not released, remains hospitalized. The DA’s office said they did not have a formal condition update, but “the...
BRAINTREE, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy