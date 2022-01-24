ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

“Have I Overreacted? Big Time? 5 Ways I Rectify Emotional Outbursts”

By Les Steed
ADDitude
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s crisis time. I know because my heart rate is up. A lump in my throat forms. My muscles feel tense and alive. I hear words but it’s a part of the blur around me as I am hit with a thousand stimuli at once. My mind races as I consider...

www.additudemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

9 things social anxiety makes you do

Social anxiety disorder, also known as social phobia, is defined as an intense, persistent fear of being watched and judged by others. This fear can affect work, school, and other daily activities. Do you ever feel like all eyes are on you, just waiting for you to slip up or...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Depressed? 10 Ways to Feel Better Fast

Along with the usual treatments for depression, there are some things you can do to feel better in the moment. When you’re living with depression, you might feel like you’ll never feel better. This is partly because things that you used to love doing don’t hold the same appeal anymore.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Why Do I Talk to Myself?

Talking to yourself is a natural part of human behavior. Here’s the scoop on why we engage in self-talk and how to cope. We’ve all caught ourselves blurting out words or phrases at one time or another. Sometimes this self-talk happens in the privacy of our home. And sometimes, it occurs at the most inopportune time, such as during a business meeting.
MENTAL HEALTH
ADDitude

The ADHD Guide to Naturally Flowing, ‘Normal’ Conversations

Communication can be tricky for people with ADHD, who may interrupt too much, speak too quickly, or space out unintentionally and miss key elements of a conversation. As a result, many individuals worry that they will say something stupid in conversation, or that they’ll try so hard to appear “normal” that they end up looking strange. The task becomes so daunting, people may question their ability to engage in naturally flowing, comfortable conversations.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dysphoria#Rectify#True Threat#Adhd
GQMagazine

How to Overcome the Negative Voice in Your Head

We’ve all got a voice in our head. (Maybe you can hear yours, right now, reading these words.) And though you’re intimately familiar with that inner voice, since it talks to you all day long, you might be surprised to learn just how incessant it is. According to one study, it can spew up to four thousand words a minute. If you’re awake for sixteen hours, that’s more than 3.8 million words every day. That’s because that voice does so much for you: It helps you keep information in your head (remembering, say, a phone number or items on a grocery list), simulates and plans for upcoming events, like a date or an interview, coaches you through problems, and even narrates your life to make sense of your experiences. It’s a good thing. Mostly.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Beating the Bad Habit of Blaming Others

Thoughts are conditioned as habits, just like overt actions. Any habit is the brain's attempt to protect us from discomfort and make things easier. Mental habits of blaming others for our reactions disempowers us to change and grow. I’ve received feedback from a reader (my wife!) that my posts might...
MENTAL HEALTH
TODAY.com

The grieving brain: How your mind deals with a loved one's death and how to heal

After a loved one passed away, I kept being haunted by the feeling that I didn’t know where he was. It gnawed at me. Ever since I could remember, I knew where to reach him, whether at home, at work, on a business trip or on vacation. Now, even though I knew he was gone, my mind kept trying to place him somewhere in the world and coming up empty.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

11 things hidden depression make you do

Depression is not a condition that has one specific cause. It can happen for many different reasons and have many triggers. Usually, depression doesn’t work quickly or suddenly. It can cause long-lasting and severe feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and a loss of interest in activities. It can also cause...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
cheddar.com

Detox Your Brain and 'Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess'

Doctor Caroline Leaf has created a 21-day program, consisting of five simple, but mindful, steps designed to rid our minds of toxic thoughts, anxiety, and depression. This brain detox is scientifically proven to impact one's happiness and success. Doctor Caroling Leaf, neuroscientist, author, and speaker at Switch Your Brain, joins Cheddar News to discuss.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

8 things you unconsciously do when depressed

Depression is still misunderstood, despite being one of the most common mental illnesses. In fact, there are some symptoms of depression that may go over our own heads, because it’s hard to notice some behavioral changes within ourselves. Some unusual signs of depression include irritability. People who are depressed...
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

6 signs you’re severely depressed

Depression is more than having a cloud hanging overhead. It is a mood disorder and may be described as feelings of sadness, loss, or anger that interfere with a person’s everyday activities. Depression negatively changes the way you act, feel, and think about yourself. It can be alienating and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

5 signs you have ADHD, not laziness

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (or ADHD, for short) is a condition that affects your focus. It can make focusing on everyday tasks and routines challenging. A person with ADHD has differences in brain development and brain activity that affect attention, the ability to sit still, and self-control. ADHD can affect a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

8 signs someone is secretly depressed

Have you ever heard of the term “smiling depression”, “high-functioning depression” or “hidden depression”?. As these names imply, this is when a clinically depressed person tries to keep the depression a secret from others. They often appear cheerful, successful, and seemingly put-together – leading...
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Postural Sway: How ADHD and Anxiety May Manifest in the Body

By definition, postural sway is the horizontal movement around a person’s center of gravity while standing (. “Postural sway is the subconscious maintenance of posture through movements around our center of gravity,” says Alli Cost, MSOT, OTR-L, an occupational therapist and director of education for Foundation Training. “It’s...
MENTAL HEALTH
Wyoming News

Memory problems

Memory loss can occur with mild concussions—even a single concussion can impact the ability to remember. Persistent symptoms of memory loss often happen with multiple concussions. A concussion can cause a person to forget the events surrounding the head injury itself or the accident that caused it, parts of conversations, where things were left, retracing a route, and losing track of what day or time it is. Concussions tend to impact short-term memory more than long-term memory. Those suffering from memory issues often have trouble remembering to remember, which is referred to as prospective memory and can affect things like keeping appointments or returning phone calls. Prospective memory loss most commonly presents in individuals with moderate to severe TBIs. Those struggling with memory problems may use memory devices such as alarms, grocery lists, written or digital reminders, pillboxes, or storing all necessary items in a specific area, and limiting or getting rid of distractions before trying to learn or remember information.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

5 Things depressed people know all too well

Depression is a common mental health condition that affects many people every day. Depression affects how you feel, think and behave, and there are physical symptoms as well. Symptoms of depression may include feeling overwhelmed by a sadness that persists throughout the day for 2 weeks or more, and often involves sleep and appetite changes.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Me and My Emotions

Our emotions are central to our life because they are felt. Our emotions have an impact on everything we do because they are fundamentally connected to our meanings and values. Our emotions have a strong psychological power because they are deeply connected with our self. What Are Our Emotions?. Emotions...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Emotional labour is an important term – but I mostly use it to get out of things

Like a lot of people, for many years I said yes to things I didn’t want to do. This was a combination of conditioning – it pays to be “nice” – vague fear of missing out and basic conflict avoidance. Without giving it much thought, it seemed to me there was no easy way to turn things down without causing offence or running against the grain of my own personality. Hostage negotiators and people in business presumably had workarounds for this inhibition, but whatever their tactics, they weren’t available to the rest of us. All we had, growing up, was the maxim “Just say no” – a slogan so useless it became a universally recognised and decades-long joke.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy