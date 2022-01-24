Björk's new album will “probably come out this summer”

Okay now we’re starting to get into it. The new year has found its footing and offers up a fresh batch of new albums to dig into. The Boy Named If is a propulsive, full-band effort from Elvis Costello & the Imposters; ably recapturing the itchy urgency of This Year’s Model and Blood & Chocolate. For her third full-length collection of other people’s songs, Cat Power takes on The Pogues, Lana Del Rey, and her own back cataloge on Covers. Teaming up with members of the Felice Brothers (as well as longtime producer Simone Felice), Brightside is another sturdy entry from Denver-based folk rockers The Lumineers.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO