ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Björk's new album will “probably come out this summer”

mixmag.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBjörk’s upcoming album will “probably come out in the summer” as she is “finishing it now”. Her 10th album should be dropping sometime after finishing her run of theatrical ‘Comucopia’ concerts in California. The Icelandic artist will also be visiting the...

mixmag.net

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

A New Bad Bunny Album Is Coming This Year—Here's Everything We Know

Bad Bunny is never one to take a break. In the last three years, the Grammy-winning reggaeton star has released four groundbreaking albums: X 100pre, YHLQMDLG, El Último Tour Del Mundo, and his joint collaborative album with J Balvin, Oasis. Now, the rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has just confirmed that another full-length project is officially on the way.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

The Scorpions Drop New Video, Roll Out Album Details

The Scorpions have released the first video and title track to their upcoming album, Rock Believer, set for release on February 25th. Blabbermouth reported that longtime Beatles associate, solo bassist, and graphic artist Klaus Voormann designed the artwork for the “Rock Believer” single. Voormann is best known for his Grammy Award-winning album cover art for the “Fab Four's” 1966 Revolver album.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

New Sonic Youth Rarities Album In/Out/In Announced

A new album of Sonic Youth rarities has been announced. In/Out/In compiles unreleased material recorded between 2000 and 2010. The five-song collection will be released on LP, CD, and cassette on March 18. Today, the record’s “In & Out” has been released. Hear it below and scroll down for the tracklist. Plus, find the album artwork, made by D. Norsen.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

From Ronnie Spector to Björk — the new LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Ronnie Spector to Björk: The eighty-ninth LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from David Dann and Carl Craig, R&B from Amanda Reifer, the much-missed Ronnie Spector, rock from Filter and Genesis, cover star Björk, and so much more.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
maroonweekly.com

The Weeknd’s New Album-Dawn FM

Released on Jan. 7, “Dawn FM,” The Weeknd’s new album, has everyone talking. The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, is a Canadian native most known for his work in the 50 Shades of Grey Soundtrack, where he sang about lust and sexuality. He isn’t afraid to push the boundaries of music, using sex, death and drugs, and “Dawn FM” is a perfect example of that.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Ellanora DellErba's new album Lost to a Coastline out now

Ellanora DellErba has a new Americana folk/singer songwriter album titled: Lost to a Coastline. Ellanora is on a non-profit label: Global Change Media in AZ that supports a better world. They support musicians, the arts, the wellness of others and they even have an amazing hospice program. I have never seen and or heard anything quite like it before and its impressive.
ARIZONA STATE
Columbian

BjÖrk talks ‘Cornucopia’ tour, new album, climate

Thus begins a very cool ride of a conversation with one of the greatest pop artists of the last 30-plus years, one who got her start with the legendary avant-rockers the Sugarcubes in the mid-’80s and went on to an even more accomplished solo career beginning with 1993’s appropriately named “Debut.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Ralph Ineson
Person
Robert Eggers
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Alexander Skarsgård
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Björk
gratefulweb.com

CAT POWER’S NEW ALBUM COVERS OUT NOW

Over the course of her decades-spanning, accomplished discography, singer/songwriter/producer Cat Power AKA Chan Marshall has consistently contributed a musical conversation that spans genres and generations, and her new album Covers out now on Domino is no exception. The album has been met with widespread praise from The New Yorker, MOJO, Pitchfork, Vulture, FADER, NYLON, Rolling Stone and more, all highlighting her unmatched art of song interpretation, as well as echoing Marshall’s multi-generational impact. Read recent features with ​​Stereogum, an in-conversation with Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde for Interview Magazine, a recent appearance on WTF with Marc Maron and listen to Covers here.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

GWAR to Release New Album The New Dark Ages This Summer

It’s hard to a better way to kick off the start of summer than with a new GWAR record — so I’m pleased as punch to report that the band will be releasing their FIFTEENTH studio album, The New Dark Ages, on June 3. Not only that,...
ROCK MUSIC
Eureka Times-Standard

Wolfrik has a single out off new album, ‘Clones’

Alberta’s hard rock/heavy metal band Wolfrik will release its debut LP, “Clones,” on Feb 25 via Thousand Islands Records. The group’s second single off the new album has just been released and it’s titled “All Tongues.” According to a press release for the album, this new song features a memorable chorus, catchy instrumentals and relatable lyrics.
MUSIC
xpn.org

PRESS PLAY: New Albums out January 14th

Okay now we’re starting to get into it. The new year has found its footing and offers up a fresh batch of new albums to dig into. The Boy Named If is a propulsive, full-band effort from Elvis Costello & the Imposters; ably recapturing the itchy urgency of This Year’s Model and Blood & Chocolate. For her third full-length collection of other people’s songs, Cat Power takes on The Pogues, Lana Del Rey, and her own back cataloge on Covers. Teaming up with members of the Felice Brothers (as well as longtime producer Simone Felice), Brightside is another sturdy entry from Denver-based folk rockers The Lumineers.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Album#Icelandic#La Weekly#The Mercury News#Digital Intern
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
q957.com

Avril Lavigne’s new album ‘LOVE SUX’ is due out next month

After months of teasing, Avril Lavigne finally unveiled the name and cover art of her upcoming seventh studio album. She also revealed when fans can get their hands on it. Avril’s next album is called LOVE SUX and it’ll be released on February 25, according to her Twitter. The cover features the “Complicated” singer rocking a black crop top, black leather skirt and black, laced-up platform boots, sitting against a blood-red backdrop with her legs stretched wide apart as she holds a bouquet of black balloons.
MUSIC
NPR

New Music Friday: The Top 6 Albums Out Jan. 14

Our first New Music Friday of the year opens with a stunning new mixtape from the singer and producer FKA Twigs. CAPRISONGS is a radiant, more intimate and grounded collection of songs than the shape-shifting artist's earlier work, as she celebrates the friends and collaborators who helped her recover from a period of personal hardship.
MUSIC
NYLON

Dua Lipa Says Her New Album Is "Probably Not What My Fans Want To Hear"

We don’t envy the life of a pop star, who has to re-invent themself with every new era like a butterfly leaving a cocoon. Take Dua Lipa, who released her groundbreaking album Future Nostalgia in 2020 and is currently in the throes of her own metamorphosis as she begins work on her next project. That alone would typically be great news for fans, except the star has presented one small caveat. According to Lipa, the sound of her next album is “probably not what my fans want to hear.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
nowdecatur.com

Tones And I To Release Sophomore Album This Summer

After releasing her debut album last summer, Tones And I is working on her sophomore album. In an interview that appeared in Billboard, the hitmaker of “Dance Monkey,” described the music as “very different.”. She told her managers when she started writing it, that she had to...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Bonobo’s “Richly Rewarding” new album 'Fragments' out now

Bonobo aka Simon Green has released his highly-anticipated new album Fragments today (Ninja Tune), which features Jamila Woods, Joji, Kadhja Bonet, Jordan Rakei, O’Flynn, and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson. Fragments arrives with tremendous momentum: rave reviews, NPR Music’s New Music Friday program this morning, an interview to air later today on WNYC, coverage from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, The Fader, SPIN, Hypebeast, Zane Lowe, a DJ Mag cover story and more. The release also arrives on the heels of two 2021 GRAMMY Nominations that Green earned in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category last month, making him a five-time GRAMMY nominee.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy