Björk's new album will “probably come out this summer”

Bonobo aka Simon Green has released his highly-anticipated new album Fragments today (Ninja Tune), which features Jamila Woods, Joji, Kadhja Bonet, Jordan Rakei, O’Flynn, and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson. Fragments arrives with tremendous momentum: rave reviews, NPR Music’s New Music Friday program this morning, an interview to air later today on WNYC, coverage from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, The Fader, SPIN, Hypebeast, Zane Lowe, a DJ Mag cover story and more. The release also arrives on the heels of two 2021 GRAMMY Nominations that Green earned in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category last month, making him a five-time GRAMMY nominee.
Comments / 0