Theater & Dance

New festival commemorating 90s and 00s dance music is coming to Manchester

mixmag.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new outdoor music festival celebrating and honouring 90s and 00s dance music will be kickstarting in Manchester this summer. Flashback Festival will be held at a secret city centre location - and will be celebrating "old skool anthems". Read this next: Exploring the nostalgic treasures of the rave...

mixmag.net

edmidentity.com

Imagine Music Festival Releases Dates and New Venue for 2022

Imagine Music Festival announces its return in September of this year with their sights set on a new venue, Kingston Downs in Rome, GA. The past few years have been quite a rocky ride for Imagine Music Festival after being forced to postpone the edition in 2020 due to the pandemic and again in 2021 because of bad weather conditions. That hasn’t swayed the minds of this festival’s organizers though as they look towards brighter days ahead with the news that they plan to return in 2022.
ROME, GA
Time Out Global

A groundbreaking new female-led music festival is coming to Hackney Wick this April

Diversity in the music industry has become a pretty hot topic in recent years. These days it feels like barely a month goes by without another festival being (rightfully!) called out for a woeful lack of non-white, non-cis or non-male artists on its line-up. But as much as it’s great to see people talking about diversity and representation, it sometimes feels like actual, measurable change happens at a pretty glacial pace.
MUSIC
djmag.com

New London festival, Risen, celebrates the ‘divine feminine’ in dance music

A new one-day festival, Risen, will take place in London on 9th April. Running between midday and midnight across a number of venues in Hackney Wick, the event is billed as a celebration of “the divine feminine” and “an exercise in love vibration”. Programmed by a team of women from the local Percolate party crew, the festival features a 100% non-male line-up, which you can see in full below.
THEATER & DANCE
World Link

Florence Music Festival coming soon

It’s going to heat up in Florence January 28 and 29. Music fans will enjoy two days and six bands of blazing-hot bluegrass, heartwarming traditional and new folk, and foot-stompin’ Americana at the annual Florence Winter Music Festival. The Friday night, Saturday afternoon, and Saturday night sessions will be at Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St. in Florence and live streamed.
FLORENCE, OR
freshmusicfreaks.com

Reimagined Imagine Music Festival Dives Into ‘A New World’ At Kingston Downs

Chapter 01 of the Graphic Novel Imagine “Tears of a Fallen Star” to Accompany Launch of the New Website. With much anticipation, the next chapter of Imagine Music Festival is set to begin as organizers write the story for the fully immersive electronic music experience forged in nature. Taking place September 16 – 18, 2022, at Kingston Downs in Rome, GA, the aquatic-themed festival will be set in an organic oasis, featuring three days of the world’s best DJs, artists, and performances on master-crafted stages- filled with rich ocean art, decor, and all brought to life with the energy the fans the world over. Navigating the challenges of the last two years through the pandemic and Mother Nature, Imagine is poised to dive into ‘A New World’ at Kingston Downs, providing fans with the infrastructure including paved roads, an expanded footprint, and topography with proper drainage, than previous sites.
ROME, GA
The Independent

Dance group for addicts among organisations celebrated with night of musicals

A dance group for recovering addicts was among arts organisations celebrated at a one-off night of performances from musicals.The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals, held at Manchester’s AO Arena on Monday and hosted by comedian Jason Manford was put on as a thank you for National Lottery players who helped arts and theatre groups during the coronavirus pandemic with a total of £228 million funding.The Fallen Angels charity, set up by Paul Bayes Kitcher and his wife Claire Morris, was among the organisations and community heroes invited to attend the evening as special guests.The group was launched in...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31. *** UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20-...
ENTERTAINMENT
wiltonbulletin.com

Tiger dance festival to celebrate year

KAMAISHI, Iwate -- When the SL Ginga train arrived from Hanamaki at a platform at JR Kamaishi Station on Dec. 4, a tiger dance preservation group from Kamaishi called Tadakoe Toramai performed the "jumping tiger," which depicts a wounded tiger running wild. Passengers stopped to watch the dance and take pictures after being greeted with such a flashy welcome.
THEATER & DANCE
CultureMap Austin

Splashy Texas music festival floats to new location with biggest lineup yet

It’s never too early to start thinking about — or mentally escaping to — summer music festivals. After five years of Float Fest — the very Texan tradition of floating down the Guadalupe River in between some 20 full-fledged concerts — music lovers and dedicated floaters generally know what to expect. But this July 23 and 24, after a move and a revival, there are a few retuned upgrades.
GONZALES, TX
FOX40

Sol Blume music festival announces lineup, weekend dates and new location

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After the pandemic put a two-year halt to the R&B and hip-hop music festival, Sacramento’s Sol Blume is making a return this spring. Sol Blume announced a new two-day, weekend format. The lineup for April 30 and May 1 includes over 30 musical acts, with headliners like Summer Walker, Jhené Aiko, PartyNextDoor […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
defpen

New Music: Saba – Come My Way

There’s something special about having the opportunity to connect with those who inspire you. For his most recent single, rising artist Saba connected with Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. “This song is so important to me. Bone was the reason I started rapping in the first place,” Saba tweeted....
BEAUTY & FASHION
smilepolitely.com

2022 Flatlands Dance Film Festival Short Film Competition comes to Spurlock January 22nd

Dance at Illinois invites you to the 2022 Flatlands Dance Film Festival Short Film Competition at Spurlock Museum, featuring 13 short dance films from across the globe. In a recent announcement, FDFF shared that the event "exemplifies and redefines the choreographic possibilities of cinema and the choreographic potential of dance itself and is always, an audience favorite." FDFF awards will be presented after the screenings and will include an audience award, decided that night.
URBANA, IL
disneydining.com

New Light Show Coming to Spaceship Earth For Festival of the Arts!

The holidays are over, and it is time to make your way to the Most Magical Place on Earth to check out all of the amazing artwork, food, and merchandise at EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts. The popular annual Festival will run from January 14 through February 21 and features a number of talented artists and their beautiful tributes to Disney. Festival of the Arts celebrates all forms of art — from visual arts to culinary arts and performing arts — and now you can see some gorgeous art reflected on the icon of EPCOT, Spaceship Earth.
FESTIVAL
Stereogum

Sonic Youth Releasing ’00s Rarities On New Album In/Out/In

Sonic Youth were still cranking out incredible music upon their dissolution in the early 2010s, and now we get to hear quite a bit more of it. Two months from today the band will release In/Out/In, a collection of rare and unreleased recordings from their final decade together — from the Jim O’Rourke era to the Mark Ibold era, if you will. Culled from sessions ranging from 2000-2010, the five-song collection is said to showcase Sonic Youth in their “especially zoned/exploratory regions,” with an emphasis on their instrumentals.
ROCK MUSIC

