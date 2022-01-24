New festival commemorating 90s and 00s dance music is coming to Manchester

Chapter 01 of the Graphic Novel Imagine “Tears of a Fallen Star” to Accompany Launch of the New Website. With much anticipation, the next chapter of Imagine Music Festival is set to begin as organizers write the story for the fully immersive electronic music experience forged in nature. Taking place September 16 – 18, 2022, at Kingston Downs in Rome, GA, the aquatic-themed festival will be set in an organic oasis, featuring three days of the world’s best DJs, artists, and performances on master-crafted stages- filled with rich ocean art, decor, and all brought to life with the energy the fans the world over. Navigating the challenges of the last two years through the pandemic and Mother Nature, Imagine is poised to dive into ‘A New World’ at Kingston Downs, providing fans with the infrastructure including paved roads, an expanded footprint, and topography with proper drainage, than previous sites.

ROME, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO