Drinks

Phil Your Glass: One True Zin will make you break your dry January resolution

Hastings Tribune
 3 days ago

I'm sorry to inform you that this year's dry January campaign only lasted four days for me. I have myself and a bottle of One True Zin to blame. It's not a sweet wine. It's organic....

www.hastingstribune.com

SPY

The Best Champagne Glass Sets to Really Make Your Bottles Pop

For many, when the champagne bottles are popping, and the bubbles are flowing, it’s time to be festive. Typically used to celebrate or commemorate a special moment, champagne has a distinctive taste and quality that calls for the most opulent of experiences. First, we must distinguish that, in fact, champagne is a white wine. The key to drinking champagne — correctly — is to invest in proper champagne glasses. Some people might not know that there are different glasses for different wines, but choosing the right one, makes all of the difference. It’s worth mentioning, of course, the different types of...
DRINKS
SheKnows

These Mood-Boosting Adaptogen Drinks Will Take Your Dry January to the Next Level

It seems like every time I open Instagram, I see a new shiny adaptogen-infused product calling my name. But if you’re like me, you actually have no idea what the heck an adaptogen really is, so what’s the 411 on them? In short, adaptogens are herbal supplements that “adapt” to your body’s needs. They’ve been known to help boost your mood, de-stress and combat fatigue, and now, you can drink them in many fancy forms that can level-up your self-care routine in the new year. As of late, I’ve been spotting more and more adaptogen-infused drinks, and I’ve taken quite a few for a road test that have become a staple in my fridge—like the Oprah-loved Clevr Blends superfood lattes.
LIFESTYLE
State
Ohio State
ClickOnDetroit.com

In the middle of a Dry January? Here’s a mocktail you can make to cheers with!

Many of us have decided to take a step back from drinking alcohol after the holidays, and participate in “Dry January”. Just because you’re not imbibing, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a fancy drink! Matt Mergener, owner of The Lost River Tiki Bar in Detroit, joined Jason Carr to share a recipe for one from Lost River’s mocktail menu.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Is sober curious a better resolution than dry January?

While many people stood strong in their resolve to pass on their signature cocktail for all of dry January, that commitment might be easier said than done. Could the sober curious concept be a commitment that lasts far longer than just one month?. Many people enjoy a great cocktail, ice...
DRINKS
WKBW-TV

Dry January - Taking a break from alcohol

How do we know when we have a problem with alcohol? Dr. George Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism or NIAAA says a very early sign is when people are uncomfortable with your drinking; and feel uncomfortable and start walking away, it is something to pay attention to. He says broadening that out, for me it is impairment and social and occupational functioning so if you start to see a deterioration in your personal interactions, if you are late for work, if you aren’t making your work deadlines, you are not sleeping well, these are all things that are indicators that maybe there is a problem.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta firm will help with your Dry January goals

The Zero Proof is the largest importer of alcohol-free spirits and wine in the U.S. One of the most memorable meals I had last year was remarkable for more than just the food and service. It included pairings of nonalcoholic cocktails and wines. How refreshing, to have a multifaceted drinking experience that allowed me to drive home at the end of the night.
ATLANTA, GA
#Dried Cherry#Wine#Dry January#Italy#Food Drink#Beverages#Grana Padano#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Malika Bowling

Make the best mocktails to get you through dry January with these fancy syrups

How are you making it through dry January? Is it harder than you thought? Well these fancy syrups made for drinks might help you make it through the month a little easier. They come with flavors like cranberry and honey or fennel and anise or even tamarind and cardamom. Mix them up with your favorite sparkling water or some other ingredients and pour it in a fancy glass and pretend your sipping on a fancy cocktail while still remaining true to your commitment.
Hastings Tribune

Quick Fix: Veggie French stew a hearty meal

Fricassee is a traditional French stew. Fresh vegetables and wild mushrooms flavor this light, vegetarian version. Rice and lentils are added to make a hearty meal, which all cooks in one skillet. Canned lentils and microwaveable rice help make this a simple, quick meal. Helpful Hints:. — You can use...
RECIPES

