Phil Your Glass: One True Zin will make you break your dry January resolution

A post that makes your heart break and feel full at the same time. Thank you, IMPD News. 💔🚓 Rescue Me 🚓💔 This morning while on patrol Officer Frazier spotted this German Shepard wandering in Washington Park. After attempting to build trust by giving him snacks and a can of food, his leash and collar were found in a bloody blanket. It is clear that he was dumped in the park. After 45 minutes he started to trust us enough to get his collar on and was able to be picked up. We understand that times are tough, if you have to surrender your animal please make an appointment with Animal Control. Dropping him off in the park caused him extreme stress and we are sure he was waiting for his family to return. He is safe now ♥️ we hope he finds his forever home. Considering adopting with Indianapolis Animal Care Services. #WeAreNorth.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO