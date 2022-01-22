ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to Foo Fighters’ New ‘Fraggle Rock’ Theme Song

By Martin Kielty
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Foo Fighters have released a new track, “Fraggle Rock Rock,” which is the theme song for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, a reboot of the Jim Henson series that originally ran from 1983 to 1987. The fun track, was first heard on Apple TV+ when the...

wblm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Spotify says it will grant Young's request to remove music

Neil Young s music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.Spotify, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it regretted Young's decision, “but hope to welcome him back soon.”It wasn't immediately clear when his music will actually be taken down.“I realized I could not continue to support Spotify's life-threatening misinformation to the music loving people,” Young said in a statement.Young had asked his management and record company publicly on Monday to remove his music from...
MUSIC
102.9 WBLM

Eric Clapton Found New Motivation in His Protest Songs

Eric Clapton said he’d found new inspiration in the idea of writing the protest songs that caused a backlash and lost him friends. He said he hadn’t felt “socially involved” with his own performances in recent years, and his objection to coronavirus measures – expressed in the Van Morrison collaborations “Stand and Deliver” and “This Has Gotta Stop” – helped him find motivation that had been “dormant.”
ADVOCACY
Marietta Daily Journal

Review: Hilarious and profound, the new 'Fraggle Rock' is a thing of beauty

After more than three decades, Jim Henson's "Fraggle Rock" received a full-series revival Friday on Apple TV+, fashioned as a 13-part serial, with episodic elements, that plays adroitly to the original's themes of interdependence and self-acceptance. Apple had earlier streamed "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!," a modestly produced series of shorts from Year One of the pandemic, modeled on Zoom calls and remote musical collaborations and clearly meant to impart to younger viewers a sense that even if things were no longer normal, they could still be good. As with all things Fraggle, some of it may have rubbed off on their parents as well.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Jim Henson
Person
Dave Grohl
NME

Listen to a snippet of a new Rex Orange County song

Rex Orange County has taken to TikTok to share a snippet of a new track seemingly titled ‘Keep It Up’ – check it out below. In the clip of the uptempo emo track, Rex Orange County (real name Alex O’Connor) lip-syncs along to the lyrics: “Every time I open my mouth, I have regrets in my mind / Every time / And no one seems to figure me out / I guess, it’s stress / It’s making me feel so depressed.”
MUSIC
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: John Mellencamp, Hilary Duff and 'Fraggle Rock'

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's latest masterpiece, "A Hero," comes to Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 21. AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote in his review that this saga about a good deed gone wrong, in which a man imprisoned for a debt returns a bag of gold to its owner, is, " one of the most labyrinthine moral tales you're likely to encounter ... Farhadi's film grows increasingly knotty with fictions to cover truths, and vice-versa."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraggle Rock#Rock On#Theme Song#Movies#Boober Mokey#Doozers#British
102.9 WBLM

Rockers React to the Death of ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer Meat Loaf

After rock singer Meat Loaf died on Thursday (Jan. 20), other musicians shared tributes, condolences and remembrances surrounding the entertainer. Best known as the powerful vocalist behind theatrical hard rock efforts such as his 1977 debut, Bat Out of Hell, Meat Loaf was also an actor who appeared in Fight Club (1999), Wayne's World (1992), The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) and many other films.
MUSIC
wmmr.com

Foo Fighters, Black Crowes Headlining New Orleans Jazz Fest

Foo Fighters and The Black Crowes are among the headliners of the 2022 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Taking place April 29-May 8, other headliners include The Who, Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, Willie Nelson and Erykah Badu.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
102.9 WBLM

Meat Loaf’s 13 Most Underappreciated Songs

Meat Loaf was larger than life, in all aspects of the term – and that includes the large body of music he left behind. We know the hits, of course – "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," "Paradise By the Dashboard Light," "I'd Do Anything For Love," even "Hot Patootie" from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. But with a dozen studio albums plus his Stoney & Meatloaf album for Motown, the Texas-born singer/actor formerly known as Marvin Lee Aday gave us a great deal more.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Music
102.9 WBLM

Meat Loaf Songs + Album Streams Surging After Musician’s Death

There's has been renewed interest in Meat Loaf's music catalog, with streaming numbers surging in the aftermath of the singer's death. According to Billboard, streams of the musician's catalog have jumped 2,583 percent since his passing on Jan. 20. There's also been significant increase in both album and song sales as well.
MUSIC
985theriver.com

Foo Fighters break new ‘﻿Billboard’﻿ chart record

Foo Fighters have broken a new Billboard chart record. The band’s song “Love Dies Young,” the current single off their new album Medicine at Midnight, has reached number nine on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, giving Dave Grohl and company a total of 29 top-10 hits on the ranking. That breaks a tie with Tom Petty, who hit the 41-year-old chart’s top 10 28 times as a solo artist and with the Heartbreakers, making the Foos the sole leader in Mainstream Rock Airplay top-10s.
MUSIC
Primetimer

The New Fraggle Rock Is Slick But Still Fun

I experienced something you never really want to experience as a reviewer while watching the opening moments of Apple TV+'s new children's series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: I felt the cranky pang of age and thought, "This was better 40 years ago." I'm fighting against that instinct with all of my might as I set out to review the new Fraggle Rock, but it's important to acknowledge it upfront. It's also something that a lot of people — parents with young kids, in particular — will probably confront if they fire up Back to the Rock on their Apple devices. Reboot Culture has made it unavoidable for us to be confronted with the artifacts of our past getting yanked into the present, mucking up our perceptions of quality with our devotion to the reasons we loved these shows in their original incarnation. This is perhaps never more palpable than when you're talking about a kids' show that you're now watching as an adult.
TV SERIES
102.9 WBLM

Brian May Helps Reunite Boy With Lost Guitar

A boy has his guitar back thanks to the power of social media and some help from a Queen guitarist. Brian May became friends with British actress Mazz Murray when she began appearing in the Queen musical We Will Rock You. A recent lost-and-found social-media interaction between the two friends has now helped a budding guitarist get his prized possession back.
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

FKA Twigs Shares New Killer Visual For “Meta Angel”

FKA Twigs has just released the visual for her new song “Meta Angel.” The song is off of her new mixtape, CAPRISONGS. The mixtape has been catching quite a bit off attention. Rolling Stone called it “the most buoyant music of her career.” Nylon had similar praise for it saying, it was “unfussy, and — perhaps most notably – playful projects yet.”
MUSIC
iheart.com

Music: Foo Fighters Share New Song, We Were Young Festival, Pearl Jam +More

The Foo Fighters are going into the world of the Muppets! They have released a new bombastic Fraggle Rock song called "Fraggle Rock Rock." The new song is on the "Fraggle Rock: Back to Rock" album. This is the soundtrack of the reboot of "The Muppets," Jim Henson's 1980s kid series that was about the puppets. The new show is set to air on Friday.
MUSIC
The Independent

23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics, from Adele to Foo Fighters

We all have that friend who belts out the wrong lyrics to songs when they play on the car radio or on a night out.If this doesn’t sound familiar to you, then sorry but you probably are that friend.Don’t worry, from mixing up romantic sentiments with items of food to mistaking meaningful declarations for sexual innuendos, mishearing song lyrics is just part of what it is to be human.Of all the lyrics in our round-up, it was songs by Ariana Grande, Elton John, Taylor Swift and Jimi Hendrix that people most often got mixed up. Check out the funniest examples...
MUSIC
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy