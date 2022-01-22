Listen to Foo Fighters’ New ‘Fraggle Rock’ Theme Song

After more than three decades, Jim Henson's "Fraggle Rock" received a full-series revival Friday on Apple TV+, fashioned as a 13-part serial, with episodic elements, that plays adroitly to the original's themes of interdependence and self-acceptance. Apple had earlier streamed "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!," a modestly produced series of shorts from Year One of the pandemic, modeled on Zoom calls and remote musical collaborations and clearly meant to impart to younger viewers a sense that even if things were no longer normal, they could still be good. As with all things Fraggle, some of it may have rubbed off on their parents as well.
Comments / 0