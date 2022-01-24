The rise of the Bongo Club, and the Pollock Freshers behind it

Cherry Valentine captured hearts of Drag Race UK viewers in an instant. Her drag was big, it was bold, it was pristine. Her personality warm, her laugh as infectious as it is distinct. Cherry leaving early on season two of Drag Race UK had no bearing on her quickly becoming a fan favourite, and fans have been desperate to see more of her. Cherry spoke on Drag Race about her life growing up in the traveller community, and now she’s back with her new BBC documentary Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen And Proud to bring across the confidence she has as Cherry Valentine into her family life and history with the traveller community as George Ward.

