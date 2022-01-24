Has passenger behaviour become the biggest threat to airline safety?

Brookfield Aviation International is a leading supplier of human resource solutions to the world-wide aviation industry. Our services include aviation consultancy to world-wide aircraft leasing companies and maintenance organisations. As well as sound advice, we provide interesting and challenging assignments, personal attention and continuity of work to individual pilots and maintenance personnel. Established in 1992, our track record for fast response and delivery of specialist skills at very short notice is second to none, and our services are utilised world-wide by airlines, aircraft leasing companies and maintenance organisations. We go to great lengths to meet any requirement that our clients present, either on short, medium or long-term assignment. We provide at short notice, a wide range of well qualified and very experienced flight crew / maintenance personnel for all types of aircraft. We help complement our clients' permanent staff, whilst new aircraft are implemented into fleets or type conversion training is completed, thereby allowing clients to take up opportunities relating to unscheduled workloads and demands for additional staff during peak season operations. We operate and run several of the largest contract assignments both in Europe and Worldwide. Since establishing ourselves in the Chinese market, we supply the five biggest airlines in China with large numbers of flight crews.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO