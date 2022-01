Boom Supersonic has announced a three-year, $60 million investment by the US Air Force that will aid in the development of its commercial Overture jet. The company would also be using the money to develop military versions for the Air Force. “The goal is to become a prime competitor for future Air Force contracts,” Brian Durrence, senior vice president of Overture development for Boom, told Robb Report. “We want to drive options into the industrial base, but our primary mission is to build a commercial passenger supersonic aircraft.” An Air Force version of the Overture could be used for executive transport, intelligence,...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 DAYS AGO