NASA’s new space telescope nears destination in solar orbit

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, designed to give the world an unprecedented glimpse into the earliest stages of the universe, neared its gravitational parking space on Monday in orbit around the sun, almost 1 million miles from Earth. With a final course-correcting maneuver by on-board...

