Flying car, for real

We were promised flying cars quite some time ago, and while many have tried, none have managed to receive certification to be used by the public until now. Klein Vision’s AirCar has just been certified for flight in Slovakia after completing 70 hours of flight testing and more than 200 take-offs and landings. This is still relatively low number of flight hours for the AirCar to be certified internationally but as of now it seems you can indeed take to the skies between Nitra and Bratislava, Slovakia.

