Raleigh Parks will be offering the Weather Bound Program on January 24, 2022. Need a structured place for your children to play when Wake County Schools are closed for the day due to inclement weather? Program hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. Activities may include sports, crafts, games, computer games, movies, and outdoor play. Children should bring a lunch, two snacks, drinks and a change of clothes. Programs are located at John Chavis Memorial Park, Marsh Creek and Abbotts Creek. Cost is $30 for residents and $45 for non-residents. Register here.