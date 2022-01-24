ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan

Randomised controlled trial for evaluation of an ultrasound-guided palpation intervention for palpation skill training

By Takashi Kitagawa
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough there are increasing reports on the usefulness of sonopalpation with ultrasound imaging, many previous studies have reported interventions without a control group. This single-blind, parallel-group randomised controlled trial aimed to determine whether educational instruction with sonopalpation for physical therapy students has a more superior effect on skill improvement than traditional...

www.nature.com

