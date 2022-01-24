Randomised controlled trial for evaluation of an ultrasound-guided palpation intervention for palpation skill training
Although there are increasing reports on the usefulness of sonopalpation with ultrasound imaging, many previous studies have reported interventions without a control group. This single-blind, parallel-group randomised controlled trial aimed to determine whether educational instruction with sonopalpation for physical therapy students has a more superior effect on skill improvement than traditional...www.nature.com
