Hines Set to Launch New Open-Ended Core-Plus European Real Estate Fund; Hines Appoints Jorge Duarte as Hines European Property Partners (HEPP) Fund Manager

(MILAN) - Hines, the international real estate firm, has reached a binding agreement for an off-market investment to acquire 20 logistics assets located between Emilia Romagna and Lombardy through the Italian fund HEVF II Italy managed by Prelios SGR on behalf of the Hines European Value Fund 2 (HEVF 2). The transaction involves the acquisition of the real estate portfolio from four different selling companies and the simultaneous 15-year lease of the same portfolio to Snatt Logistica Group, a leader in the third-party logistics (3PL) sector focusing exclusively on the fashion industry.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO