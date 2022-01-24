ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hines Set to Launch New Open-Ended Core-Plus European Real Estate Fund; Hines Appoints Jorge Duarte as Hines European Property Partners (HEPP) Fund Manager

Cover picture for the article(LONDON) – Hines, the international real estate firm, is set to launch Hines European Property Partners (HEPP), its new diversified, open-ended core-plus fund focused on key European markets. Jorge Duarte, who joins Hines from Barings, has been appointed as Fund Manager. HEPP will leverage Hines’ expertise and boots...

