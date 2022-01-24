ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Aerial surveys detect dozens of methane ‘super-emitters’ in Permian

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Around 30 oil and gas facilities across the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico spewed large amounts of methane for three years, emitting the equivalent climate pollution from half a million cars, according to a report released on Monday. The facilities, which include well...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hydrogen blend could see energy bills surge 16%, report warns

Household energy bills could rise considerably if the Government and industry pushes ahead to replace some of the UK’s gas supply with hydrogen, a new report has claimed.The Government is considering plans that would blend 20% hydrogen into the gas grid, which is possible without major changes to boilers and other infrastructure.But analysis from research outfit Fraunhofer IEE found if these plans go ahead it could push up energy bills by 16% for homes, and even more in factories.The final decision on whether to blend more hydrogen into the network will be taken next year, but the energy networks themselves...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Blade

Global debate over nuclear power's role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies

As concerns grow about climate change, the global debate over nuclear power’s role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies. The latest volley came Tuesday, when former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Gregory Jaczko joined former leaders of nuclear regulatory agencies from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in urging the world to invest in technologies other than nuclear.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wdrb.com

MAPPING METHANE Emissions From Fossil Fuel Production...

The amount of methane in Earth’s atmosphere has reached record levels in recent years. One of the major sources of emissions is the extraction, storage, and transportation of oil, natural gas, and coal, which results in the release of about 97 million metric tons of methane gas each year, according to the United Nations (U.N.). In a recent research project, scientists mapped where those emissions are coming from—not just by nations, but within them.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Washington State
The Conversation U.S.

Offshore wind farms could help capture carbon from air and store it long-term, saving money – a geophysicist explains how

Off the Massachusetts and New York coasts, developers are preparing to build the United States’ first federally approved utility-scale offshore wind farms – 74 turbines in all that could power 470,000 homes. More than a dozen other offshore wind projects are awaiting approval along the Eastern Seaboard. By 2030, the Biden administration’s goal is to have 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy flowing, enough to power more than 10 million homes. Replacing fossil fuel-based energy with clean energy like wind power is essential to holding off the worsening effects of climate change. But that transition isn’t happening fast enough to stop...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Texas considering steps to curb earthquakes in Permian basin

Regulators this month classified a swath of the Permian as a "seismic response area" and are considering plans that could impact 72 waste water disposal wells that account for ~270kb/d of water disposal. Following a 4.2 magnitude earthquake in the basin last month, the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the...
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

Split Rock in Permian Expansion

The assets are operated by a 'diverse group of top tier companies'. Split Rock Resources LLC has announced that it has acquired non-operated Permian Basin oil and gas assets from a “private seller” for a cash purchase price of $97.5 million. The acquisition primarily consists of core non-operated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bctv.org

EPA Seeking Comments on Proposed Methane Ruling

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is accepting public comments through the end of this month regarding a proposal which would sharply reduce methane pollution. Environmental advocates in Pennsylvania say it is critical for residents to provide testimony because they are not being protected from the oil and natural-gas industry. A...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane Gas#Permian#Methane Emissions#Natural Gas#Reuters#Carbon Mapper#University Of Arizona
CleanTechnica

Largely Unregulated Gas Pipelines = Huge Methane Pollution, Permian Ponzi Scheme — Nexus News Roundup

Largely Unregulated Gas Pipelines Huge Source of Methane Pollution. The largest source of leaks of the potent greenhouse gas methane may be the spider web of largely unregulated pipes transporting it from drilling sites to processing facilities, according to new research from the Environmental Defense Fund. This 425,000-mile network network of pipes is overseen by the little known Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, but according to the report less than 3% of the so-called gathering lines are actually regulated by the federal agency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Permian Pipeline Problem: Fixes On The Way In 2022

Permian crude oil takeaway was overbuilt from 2016 - 2020 in advance of growth that has never come. Crude oil focused midstreams operating in the Permian have been staring down a major problem over the past several years: overcapacity. 2016 - 2020 was best characterized as a frantic rush for infrastructure development in Texas, with many struggling to lay enough pipe to keep up with Permian production growth - both levels at the time and forecast rates. In fact, if we wind back the clock to 2019, many of the world's renowned energy analysts were forecasting that Permian production would start to throw off between 7.0-8.5 million barrels per day ("mmbpd") of crude oil by 2025. Wood-Mackenzie, while on the lower side of those estimates, was busy advocating for more capacity in 2019, stating that "the current Permian crude pipeline overbuild is only temporary".
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Focus on deploying heat pumps not hydrogen for homes this decade, report says

Deploying heat pumps and boosting energy efficiency should be the priority for home heating in the next decade, rather than hydrogen, a report has suggested.Ministers have set out plans to roll out 600,000 heat pumps, a low carbon alternative to gas boilers, per year by 2028, and develop hydrogen supplies, which are also being touted as an option for cutting climate emissions from home heating systems currently run on natural gas.But a report from Imperial College London’s Energy Futures Lab said it was likely that using hydrogen as an energy source in the gas grid would only be feasible from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
CBS Boston

I-Team: Senators Demand Independent Review Of Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant

SEABROOK, NH (CBS) – Both Massachusetts senators are demanding an independent review of the Seabrook Nuclear Power plant months after the I-Team reported on cracking concrete at the facility. The plant and the federal oversight agency insist there is a robust monitoring program already in place and the buildings are safe. “The concrete degradation is happening faster than expected and it is absolutely imperative that as a result, we have a review,” Senator Ed Markey said. “We have to make sure it’s safe, we have to make sure that concrete is going to hold… that requires critical questions to be asked...
SEABROOK, NH
CBS San Francisco

Fight Over California Solar Power Incentives Playing Out on Airwaves

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Years of work state energy regulators have put into revamping California’s rooftop solar rules was supposed to culminate this week in vote at the CPUC on Thursday, Jan. 27th. In his recent budget address, Governor Newsom said the plan to reform California’s solar power incentives “needs work.” Now the issue has been pulled from the agenda. What was a debate over solar metering rates has become a political fistfight that is hard to escape. Dueling advertisements can be heard on drive-time radio. “A major flaw in state policy is forcing Californians who can’t afford rooftop solar energy...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fox7austin.com

Water vapor detected on a 'super Neptune' planet

WASHINGTON - Scientists have discovered water vapor in the atmosphere of a recently discovered planet, NASA announced Thursday. According to the agency, the planet, named TOI-674 b, is a bit bigger than Neptune and orbits a red-dwarf star about 150 light-years away — which is considered nearby in astronomical terms.
ASTRONOMY
Inhabitat.com

Newly discovered catalyst offers solution for methane

Researchers have found and tested a catalyst that could convert methane gas into valuable compounds. A study in Nature Catalysis says the catalyst will be able not only to convert methane but also develop industrially vital compounds. These findings provide an option for combatting methane’s harmful greenhouse effects. The...
CHEMISTRY
kelo.com

U.S. plans surprise inspections to protect communities burdened by pollution

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government on Wednesday announced a program of surprise pollution checks at petrochemical plants and other facilities under a Biden administration drive to protect the environment in nearby communities, which often are poor and have minority populations. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan ordered unannounced...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy