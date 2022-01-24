When East Meets West launches its Hybrid Universe

With its team having spent days in preparations, not least concerning the different pandemic-related scenarios, the Göteborg Film Festival is now ready to kick off its 45th edition in a hybrid form of physical and digital events. “Last year’s completely digital edition became a unique audience success, with over 400,000 visits,” notes artistic director Jonas Holmberg, who gained a creative concept in the process. “It showed us how great the interest in festival films really is all over the country. We want to continue to explore this practice. We think it will benefit both audience and filmmakers, even though it does challenge some traditional ways of industry thinking.” The ten-day event runs from 28 January-6 February, with 200 films from 80 countries set to be screened. Of these, about 50 titles will be available in the digital “salon” for Swedish viewers, with three to four online premieres per day, playing in parallel with theatre screenings for 24 hours. For physical visitors, safety routines and vaccination checks together with updated guidelines and regulations issued by the Swedish authorities must be adhered to.

