BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We have a lot to discuss so let’s go at it in chronological order. And the beginning of the discussion is the COLD of tonight. The record low for this date is 2° set in 1961, when Kennedy was President. The average overnight low is now 25°. We are forecasting a low of 14°, and that would be the coldest night of the Winter season so far. (We are a little over 1/3 third of the way through the season at this point.) Still chilly tomorrow with a high of only 35°. That is below the average of 43°. By...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO