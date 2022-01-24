Medusa wins the Aurora Prize at the Tromsø International Film Festival

The Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. This time last year, Tabitha Jackson was preparing to helm her first Sundance Film Festival—she was also preparing to helm the first Sundance to be held amid a global pandemic. Because of Covid-19, the 2021 fest was held completely online, with each movie, as well as filmmaker Q&As and panels, streamed online. At the time, Jackson told me, it was an experiment, not so much a blueprint for the festival, but “an opportunity to gather evidence for what we might wish to see.” Earlier this month, she put those lessons to use. Amid plans for a virtual-live hybrid festival for 2022, Omicron cases spiked. Sundance would be going all-virtual once again.

