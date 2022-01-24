ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medusa wins the Aurora Prize at the Tromsø International Film Festival

By Kaleem Aftab
cineuropa.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven prizes were handed out during the official closing ceremony for the Tromsø International Film Festival on Saturday night, after the organisers of the gathering, perched right at the top of Norway, managed to host an in-person event (with a maximum of 200 attendees in cinemas), despite the Omicron...

The Hollywood Reporter

Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’ Picks Up Three Awards From Palm Springs International Film Festival

Though the COVID-19 pandemic crushed in-person plans, officials went ahead with announcing honors for films that were set to screen at this month’s Palm Springs International Film Festival. That decision has led to good news for Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero. The film, starring Amir Jadidi in the story of a man who tries to convince a creditor to withdraw his complaint, picked up three awards from the festival by winning the Mozaik Bridging the Borders Award and earning a best actor prize for Jadidi and best screenplay prize for Farhadi. The latter two honors came in FIPRESCI international categories. A special...
MOVIES
Variety

Festivals Boost Contenders for Oscar International Film Race

If you wanted to name a winner from the Oscar international film shortlist right now, it would be the Cannes Film Festival. Nine of the 15 titles that made the cut came from the fest, even though the Palme d’Or winner, France’s submission “Titane,” did not. But then only those who were not paying attention to past trends in stage one voting assumed that it would be included. Although a record 93 countries put forward an entry, only 15 are moving on. The ones selected for the shortlist come from almost every continent, although Africa, despite some exciting entries such as...
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Unveils 2022 Juries: Connie Nielsen & More Join M. Night Shyamalan For International Competition

The 72nd Berlin International Film Festival has confirmed its various juries, including who will be joining M. Night Shyamalan to award the International Competition prizes. Alongside International Jury president Shyamalan will be Karim Aïnouz (Brazil / Algeria), Anne Zohra Berrached (Germany), Saïd Ben Saïd (France / Tunisia), Tsitsi Dangarembga (Zimbabwe), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Japan), and Connie Nielsen (Denmark / USA). In the competitive Encounters program, a three-member jury will choose the winners for Best Film, Best Director and a Special Jury Award: Director of Content Chiara Marañón (Spain), artist and filmmaker Ben Rivers (United Kingdom) as well as producer, screenwriter and director Silvan...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Göteborg’s Nordic Film Market goes hybrid and unveils its selection

The upcoming 23rd edition of the Nordic Film Market is inviting along a total of 30 new feature-film projects – 18 in post-production, eight in Discovery and four in Nordic Talents – and will present them to market delegates in a hybrid format. The leading business and meeting place for the Scandinavian and international film industry is due to run from 3-6 February, during the 45th Göteborg Film Festival (28 January-6 February). The Nordic Film Market will be back on site in Gothenburg, with selected content available online.
MOVIES
Person
Tracey Deer
omahanews.net

Berlin International Film Festival back with live screenings

Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): After conducting virtual screenings last year, the Berlin International Film Festival is now back with live screenings. The festival will go ahead as an in-person event, albeit with seating capacity in movie theaters reduced to 50 per cent and without any parties or receptions, Variety reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheConversationAU

Makeshift screens, censored films and ASIO: how the Melbourne International Film Festival began 70 years ago

On the Australia Day weekend in 1952, a group of die-hard film buffs put on a film festival. They had selected the leafy hills of Olinda in Victoria’s Dandenong Ranges for the event. They expected 80 people – but more than 600 turned up! In the 1950s, very few Australian films were being made. Those that were produced were largely documentaries, with narrative features extremely rare. Despite this, an avid film culture flourished through local film societies. Australian film buffs were thirsty to see international films from Europe and Asia, but local cinemas only screened Hollywood fare. Australian authorities would, however,...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The Berlinale announces its jury members

The Berlinale has announced the full line-up of juries for its 2022 edition, set to run from 10-20 February. The Competition Jury, which will be presided over by M Night Shyamalan (see the news), comprises filmmakers Karim Aïnouz (Brazil/Algeria), Anne Zohra Berrached (Germany), Saïd Ben Saïd (France/Tunisia), Tsitsi Dangarembga (Zimbabwe) and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Japan), as well as actress Connie Nielsen (Denmark/USA).
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Could Hive make history again?

Blerta Basholli's Hive [ + ] first made history when it world-premiered at Sundance in 2021 and became the first film ever to win the top three awards in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition: the Grand Jury Prize, Directing Award and Audience Award. Fast-forward a year, and the Kosovar filmmaker's...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

IFFR’s CineMart is all set for its 39th edition

A total of 28 film projects will be presented at the upcoming 39th edition of CineMart, which is due to run entirely online from 30 January to 2 February, as part of the IFFR Pro Days during the International Film Festival Rotterdam. Among the selected projects are romances, dark comedies, adventures and incisive human and social stories from countries including Brazil, Croatia, Japan and South Africa.
MOVIES
supertalk929.com

Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival coming to Bristol on March 5

Discover Bristol announced the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival will make a stop on its world tour in the Twin City on March 5th. This film festival tours globally, bringing audiences a curation of award-winning outdoor films and documentaries. The festival aims to connect the global outdoor community with filmmakers...
BRISTOL, VA
cineuropa.org

East Doc Platform announces its 2022 projects

East Doc Platform (EDP), the largest co-production, funding and distribution platform for Central and Eastern European documentaries, which takes place for the 11th time in Prague from 26 March-1 April, has announced its selection. EDP's biggest and oldest segment (launched in 2001 as Eastern European Forum), the East Doc Forum,...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

It’s home from home for young European talent at the Premiers Plans

An unmissable event for young and high-quality European cinema, which is once again teasing a jam-packed and highly diverse showcase of works, the 34th Angers Premiers Plans Festival (running 24 – 30 January) is set to kick off on Monday under the aegis of Claude-Eric Poiroux. The ten feature...
MOVIES
Wired

Film Festivals Are Evolving for the Better

The Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. This time last year, Tabitha Jackson was preparing to helm her first Sundance Film Festival—she was also preparing to helm the first Sundance to be held amid a global pandemic. Because of Covid-19, the 2021 fest was held completely online, with each movie, as well as filmmaker Q&As and panels, streamed online. At the time, Jackson told me, it was an experiment, not so much a blueprint for the festival, but “an opportunity to gather evidence for what we might wish to see.” Earlier this month, she put those lessons to use. Amid plans for a virtual-live hybrid festival for 2022, Omicron cases spiked. Sundance would be going all-virtual once again.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

MIDPOINT Shorts and MIDPOINT Cold Open are off to WEMW

The second MIDPOINT Shorts workshop is already under way, and the participants, clutching their five short-film projects, are being prepared for their showcase, which will happen on Monday 24 January at 15:30 CET, within the hybrid When East Meets West (WEMW) co-production forum unspooling in Trieste, Italy, and online. Accredited industry guests can attend it both physically and virtually.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The Balcony Movie

At the end of an edition organised in person from 17 to 23 January and which brought together a large number of professionals in Biarritz, the 4th edition of FIPADOC shared its 2022 prize list. The international competition jury (Rachel Leah Jones, Stan Neumann and Adriek van Nieuwenhuyzen) crowned The...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Radu Muntean's Întregalde wins in Trieste

The 33rd edition of the Trieste Film Festival ended with the Trieste Award for Best Feature Film in Competition (€5,000) to Întregalde. by Radu Muntean, unanimously awarded by the jury (Edvinas Pukšta, Dubravka Lakić, Emanuela Martini) with the following motivation: “The most unpredictable film in the International Feature Film Competition is characterised by brilliant gear changes expressing divergent genres and moods, convincingly blending professional actors and unforgettable local amateurs and nervously leading us to a surprising destination of genuine tranquillity.”
MOVIES
cultureowl.com

Miami International GuitART Festival

The FIU School of Music will present the seventh edition of Miami International GuitART Festival. “Alegria de la guitarra latina” at the Herbert & Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center from February 19-27, 2022. Miami’s Latinx heritage with an emphasis on women musicians: “A través de las cuerdas de las guitarristas” (Through the strings of women guitarists) in the upcoming edition of 2022 MIGF which will be in hybrid modality with both in-person and virtual events. We will present extraordinary artists in eighteen concerts, six masterclasses, five lectures, luthiers expo, and concert artist performance competition semifinals and finals.
MIAMI, FL

