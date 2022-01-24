Valentine’s Day Special

Supreme Court justices on Thursday offered personal reflections on the nearly 28-year tenure of Justice Stephen Breyer following his retirement announcement. Breyer said he plans to leave after the high court's current term ends and after his successor is confirmed by the Senate. Fellow liberal justices as well as the...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement gives President Joe Biden a chance to make his first nomination to the high court. It’s also a chance for Biden to fulfill a campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to be a justice. Some things...
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine, but both sides kept the door open to further dialogue. The United States and NATO submitted written responses on Wednesday to...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak is over, snapped Wednesday by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money. Schneider’s success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings, who’s serving as guest host, and the...
Spotify says it will remove Neil Young’s music from its streaming platform, after the rockstar said he did not want to share the space with podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been criticized for spreading vaccine misinformation. The streaming service said it regrets Young’s decision but hopes “to welcome him back soon.”Jan. 27, 2022.
Washington — President Biden praised retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at the White House on Thursday, and said he plans to announce his nominee to fill Breyer's seat before the end of February. The president also reiterated his commitment to nominating a Black woman to the nation's highest court.
President Biden spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday afternoon as Russia's military buildup near Ukraine heightens tensions in the region. A White House readout of the call said Mr. Biden "reaffirmed the readiness of the United States along with its allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine." The call comes a day after the U.S. delivered a response to Russia's demands, suggesting some room for progress on things like arms control in Europe, but remaining firm on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school district has voted to ban a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust due to “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman, according to minutes from a board meeting. The McMinn County School Board decided Jan. 10 to...
New York (CNN Business) — The Covid era of free money is coming to an end. After dropping interest rates to zero in March 2020 to revive the economy, the Federal Reserve is shifting gears and going into inflation-fighting mode. Fed officials indicated Wednesday they plan to raise interest...
