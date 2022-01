Dr. Fauci coming through with another update regarding this crazy pandemic we are in. He checked in with The Morning Hustle’s Headkrack and Lore’l with special guest host Chico Bean. We ask all the questions you want to know. Updates on the latest variant and how to protect ourselves during this public health crisis. “Right now we are in the middle of a big surge of a new variant called Omnicron…somewhat of a silver lining is that it’s peaking very quickly and starting to come down.” He says its important to stay vigilant because this virus has fooled us many times. He got that right!

