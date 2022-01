Over the last several months, Kanye West (now legally known as Ye) has made a number of public appeals to his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Though the reality TV star has filed a petition to be declared single, West has been opening up about past mistakes he believes he’s made. He’s also declared his desire to get his family back together. However, the rapper has still been seeing other people and recently began dating Julia Fox, who famously starred alongside Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems. Fox and West already seem to be getting serious, and the actress is now opening up about how she’s been “packing up” her old life to be with her beau.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO