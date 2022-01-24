ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Stewart Gives an Update on Custom Audio Video

savannahceo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales/Marketing Manager at Custom Audio Video Sean Stewart talks about the...

savannahceo.com

whathifi.com

QED Connect is a new range of affordable video and audio cables

British audio specialist QED has just introduced a new affordable Connect range of AV cables and adapters. The firm tells us every option has been custom-designed to deliver the best performance at palatable prices. Whether connecting to your TV, new hi-fi speakers, home cinema system or mobile device – think...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

GuDa Audio updates KickR virtual drum instrument to v1.8

GuDa Audio has released an update for the KickR dedicated kick drum synthesizer plugin for Windows and Mac. KickR features a combined synthesis and sampling engine to create tailored kicks to perfectly fit your tracks. KickR has gained a new section “grain” to add body and thump noise. It is...
COMPUTERS
sixcolors.com

Audio Hijack update on the way–with scripting

Rogue Amoeba has announced that my favorite audio utility, Audio Hijack, is getting a huge update:. Perhaps the single most notable change, however, is something making a return from years back: scripting support. In the years since Audio Hijack Pro 2 was replaced by Audio Hijack 3, we’ve never stopped getting requests for some type of scripting to make a return. After much research and experimentation, we’ll soon be providing a from-the-ground-up JavaScript-based scripting system, as well as Shortcuts support.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

EKS Pro kickdrum synthesizer by Synapse Audio updated to v2.2

Synapse Audio has announced an update to its electronic kickdrum synthesizer instrument. Version 2.2 of EKS Pro adds native support for Apple M1 machines and OS X Monterey. It also features a revamped high-resolution skin and two new kick models have been added. Similar to other Synapse Audio plugins, it...
COMPUTERS
phocuswire.com

VIDEO: SXM Media on travel marketing through audio

Two distinct effects of the pandemic have been the rise in road trips as a mode for travel and, of course, the increase in time people are spending at home. In both of those scenarios, consumers are often listening to streaming audio or podcasts, whether on an in-car device or a smart speaker.
TRAVEL
rekkerd.org

Voxengo updates SPAN free audio spectrum analyzer to v3.13

Voxengo has announced an update to the popular SPAN free real-time “fast Fourier transform” audio spectrum analyzer plugin for Windows and Mac. SPAN provides you with a very flexible “mode” system which you can use to setup your spectrum analyzer preferences. You may specify Fourier block size in samples, FFT window overlap percentage, spectrum’s visual slope. Beside that you can choose to display secondary spectrum of a desired type (e.g. real-time maximum, all-time maximum). Spectrum can be smoothed out visually for an easier examination.
COMPUTERS
bakemag.com

Hobart to give away custom-designed mixer at International Pizza Expo 2022

Premium commercial food equipment manufacturer Hobart will once again host a mixer giveaway at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, March 22-24. This year, the custom design of the Legacy+ HL662 pizza dough mixer (valued at $27,000) will celebrate the company’s 125th anniversary — focusing on both a history and future of innovation along with the creation of great food. Hobart will unveil the mixer the first day of the expo at booth 1015.
RESTAURANTS
savannahceo.com

Megan Weaver Discusses Asa Healthcare Solutions

Credentialing Specialist with Asa Healthcare Solutions Megan Weaver talks about the services they provide and the important role partnerships play in their success. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
BUSINESS
savannahceo.com

Precision Terminal Logistics Acquires The Kearney Companies, Inc.

Precision Terminal Logistics (PTL), effective December 31, 2021, acquired The Kearney Companies, Inc. (KCO) of New Orleans, LA. and Kearney Page Warehouse Services (KPWS) operating in Savannah, GA. KPWS will be rebranded as The Kearney Companies – Savannah. David Kearney will retain his position as president of both companies and...
SAVANNAH, GA
Attack Magazine

Can Denise Audio’s ‘Perfect Room’ Give Us ‘Perfect Space’ Reverb?

Room-style reverb can bring a sense of intimacy to a track. We use Denise’s Perfect Room to vibe up a chill downtempo song. Of all the reverb types, room reverb is the best for creating a real sense of intimacy. (Check our Ultimate Reverb Guide for more on this.) Think about it. It’s how we hear things on a day-to-day basis. Sitting next to a guitarist or someone playing the piano is much more intimate than listening to someone play on the other side of a concert hall. Let’s use Perfect Room, a room reverb plugin from Denise, to create an intimate vibe in a downtempo track that favors electro-acoustic sounds rather than electronic ones.
MUSIC
savannahceo.com

M.E. Sack Engineering Hires Devon Cobb as Civil Designer

M.E. Sack Engineering, a full-service Georgia based engineering firm, recently announced the hiring of Devon Cobb as Civil Designer. In this position, Devon will be responsible for drafting comprehensive design plans for industrial systems and residential developments through statistical analysis and data surveys, as a part of project proposals, following their clients’ specifications and legal requirements.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Associated Press

Home Depot names longtime executive as new CEO

The Home Depot on Thursday named a veteran executive as its new CEO. Edward “Ted” Decker, who has served as Home Depot’s chief operating officer since October 2020, will become president and CEO on March 1. Current Chairman and CEO Craig Menear will continue to serve as the company’s board chairman.
BUSINESS

