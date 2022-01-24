Sean Stewart Gives an Update on Custom Audio Video

Room-style reverb can bring a sense of intimacy to a track. We use Denise’s Perfect Room to vibe up a chill downtempo song. Of all the reverb types, room reverb is the best for creating a real sense of intimacy. (Check our Ultimate Reverb Guide for more on this.) Think about it. It’s how we hear things on a day-to-day basis. Sitting next to a guitarist or someone playing the piano is much more intimate than listening to someone play on the other side of a concert hall. Let’s use Perfect Room, a room reverb plugin from Denise, to create an intimate vibe in a downtempo track that favors electro-acoustic sounds rather than electronic ones.

