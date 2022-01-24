Sean Stewart Gives an Update on Custom Audio Video

Rogue Amoeba has announced that my favorite audio utility, Audio Hijack, is getting a huge update:. Perhaps the single most notable change, however, is something making a return from years back: scripting support. In the years since Audio Hijack Pro 2 was replaced by Audio Hijack 3, we’ve never stopped getting requests for some type of scripting to make a return. After much research and experimentation, we’ll soon be providing a from-the-ground-up JavaScript-based scripting system, as well as Shortcuts support.
