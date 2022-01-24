ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Dangerous Cold Returns Tonight through Wednesday

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldkg3_0dtzywhq00

(Des Moines) An Arctic cold front will drop south through Iowa today and bring bitterly cold air into the region tonight into Wednesday. The bitter cold and dangerous wind chills will persist for two days, with northern Iowa seeing the brunt of the cold. The southern areas will see a brief moderation in temperature tomorrow afternoon, but dangerous winds chills will return in the evening.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Advisory from midnight to noon on Tuesday. Forecasters say wind chill could plummet to as low as 25-degrees below zero. There will be a slight moderation of temperatures on Tuesday afternoon; an additional advisory is likely for parts of the area tomorrow night into Wednesday morning.

Adair, Audubon, Guthrie, and Carroll Counties are on the western side of the advisory.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Wind Chill Advisory Continues for portions of SW Iowa

(Des Moines) The bitter cold and dangerous wind chills will persist through tomorrow, with northern Iowa seeing the brunt of the cold. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Advisory until noon today for Adair, Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll Counties, and counties to the northwest and east. Forecasters say wind...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
10K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy