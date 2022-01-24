Dangerous Cold Returns Tonight through Wednesday

(Des Moines) An Arctic cold front will drop south through Iowa today and bring bitterly cold air into the region tonight into Wednesday. The bitter cold and dangerous wind chills will persist for two days, with northern Iowa seeing the brunt of the cold. The southern areas will see a brief moderation in temperature tomorrow afternoon, but dangerous winds chills will return in the evening.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Advisory from midnight to noon on Tuesday. Forecasters say wind chill could plummet to as low as 25-degrees below zero. There will be a slight moderation of temperatures on Tuesday afternoon; an additional advisory is likely for parts of the area tomorrow night into Wednesday morning.

Adair, Audubon, Guthrie, and Carroll Counties are on the western side of the advisory.